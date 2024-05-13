International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held an operational meeting on Monday with the permanent members and the newly appointed Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu on the relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.
Vladimir Putin pays special attention repelling possible threats to CIS nations, including terrorism, organized crime, illegal migration and drug trafficking.Earlier Putin urged to ensure collective biological security across the territory of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
Putin Discusses With Permanent Members of Russian Security Council Ties With CIS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held an operational meeting on Monday with the permanent members and the newly appointed Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu on the relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.
Vladimir Putin pays special attention repelling possible threats to CIS nations, including terrorism, organized crime, illegal migration and drug trafficking.
"Now we will talk about a topic that has always been a foreign policy priority — building relations with our closest neighbors, with independent states formed in the post-Soviet space... The Finance Minister and I talked about the fact that in the new Russian political cycle we should pay even more attention to this and talk about how we will ensure this work from all points of view, including organizational ones," Putin said.
Earlier Putin urged to ensure collective biological security across the territory of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
