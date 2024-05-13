International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/tehran-says-no-changes-made-to-irans-nuclear-doctrine-1118414757.html
Tehran Says No Changes Made to Iran's Nuclear Doctrine
Tehran Says No Changes Made to Iran's Nuclear Doctrine
Sputnik International
Iran has not made any changes to its nuclear doctrine, with the country's position on the matter expressed by its leadership more than once, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
2024-05-13T18:56+0000
2024-05-13T18:56+0000
world
tehran
middle east
iran
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106041/61/1060416175_0:107:2875:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_0b00c8bbb3141c9bfa48bf35d6852ff8.jpg
Last week, the head of the Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Seyed Kamal Kharrazi, told Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera that Tehran did not plan to build an atomic bomb. However, if the country's existence is threatened, the Iranian authorities will be forced to change their doctrine, he added. In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, with the involvement of the European Union. The deal committed Iran to scaling back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The US withdrew from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump but resumed talks with Iran in a bid to revive the deal under incumbent President Joe Biden. The talks have since hit a deadlock. Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is solely intended for peaceful purposes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/irans-top-diplomat-reiterates-tehrans-readiness-for-all-parties-to-return-to-jcpoa-1116212566.html
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106041/61/1060416175_218:0:2659:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_0c6c3d329004f792bae6d9fcf80fa4ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, iranian nuclear doctrine, iranian foreign ministry spokesman nasser kanaani, no nuclear weapons in iran
iran, iranian nuclear doctrine, iranian foreign ministry spokesman nasser kanaani, no nuclear weapons in iran

Tehran Says No Changes Made to Iran's Nuclear Doctrine

18:56 GMT 13.05.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov / Go to the mediabankAzadi Tower on Tehran's Azadi Square
Azadi Tower on Tehran's Azadi Square - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has not made any changes to its nuclear doctrine, with the country's position on the matter expressed by its leadership more than once, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
Last week, the head of the Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Seyed Kamal Kharrazi, told Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera that Tehran did not plan to build an atomic bomb. However, if the country's existence is threatened, the Iranian authorities will be forced to change their doctrine, he added.
"Iran's official position on weapons of mass destruction has more than once been voiced by Iran's top leadership, and no changes have been made to Iran's nuclear doctrine," Kanaani was quoted by Iranian state-run IRNA news agency as saying.
Сотрудник на иранском предприятии по переработке урана - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2024
World
Iran's Top Diplomat Reiterates Tehran's Readiness for All Parties to Return to JCPOA
17 January, 01:29 GMT
In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, with the involvement of the European Union. The deal committed Iran to scaling back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The US withdrew from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump but resumed talks with Iran in a bid to revive the deal under incumbent President Joe Biden. The talks have since hit a deadlock.
Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is solely intended for peaceful purposes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала