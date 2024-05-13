International
US Death Rate Projected to Exceed Births in 2040 - Congressional Budget Office
The death rate in the United States is projected to exceed the number of births in 2040, Director of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Phillip Swagel said on Monday.
"In CBO projections, deaths exceed births beginning in 2040," Swagel said during a discussion at the American Enterprise Institute. As a result of this process, the US population would shrink thereafter without a "support" of immigration, Swagel said. Swagel also said that higher-than-expected migration became the major driver of the labor force in the United States. The CBO has increased its projection of the size of the labor market in 2033 by 5.2 million people from last year, Swagel added.
US Death Rate Projected to Exceed Births in 2040 - Congressional Budget Office

16:03 GMT 13.05.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The death rate in the United States is projected to exceed the number of births in 2040, Director of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Phillip Swagel said on Monday.
"In CBO projections, deaths exceed births beginning in 2040," Swagel said during a discussion at the American Enterprise Institute.
As a result of this process, the US population would shrink thereafter without a "support" of immigration, Swagel said.

Net immigration and birth rates are to decrease between 2024 and 2029, according to CBO data.

Swagel also said that higher-than-expected migration became the major driver of the labor force in the United States.
The CBO has increased its projection of the size of the labor market in 2033 by 5.2 million people from last year, Swagel added.
