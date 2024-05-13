https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/us-death-rate-projected-to-exceed-births-in-2040---congressional-budget-office-1118412487.html

US Death Rate Projected to Exceed Births in 2040 - Congressional Budget Office

US Death Rate Projected to Exceed Births in 2040 - Congressional Budget Office

Sputnik International

The death rate in the United States is projected to exceed the number of births in 2040, Director of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Phillip Swagel said on Monday.

2024-05-13T16:03+0000

2024-05-13T16:03+0000

2024-05-13T16:03+0000

americas

congressional budget office (cbo)

us

labor market

job market

immigration

birth rate

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/08/1116676587_0:237:2802:1813_1920x0_80_0_0_713df20d02d10ff36e462b33208362f3.jpg

"In CBO projections, deaths exceed births beginning in 2040," Swagel said during a discussion at the American Enterprise Institute. As a result of this process, the US population would shrink thereafter without a "support" of immigration, Swagel said. Swagel also said that higher-than-expected migration became the major driver of the labor force in the United States. The CBO has increased its projection of the size of the labor market in 2033 by 5.2 million people from last year, Swagel added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/majority-of-americans-view-illegal-migration-as-crisis-with-many-blaming-biden---poll-1118121322.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us death rate, us birth rate, us immigration, us labor market, us job market