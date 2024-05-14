International
UK Defense Head Admits London Gave Ukraine Permission to Strike on Crimea With UK Arms
UK Defense Head Admits London Gave Ukraine Permission to Strike on Crimea With UK Arms
UK Defense Head Admits London Gave Ukraine Permission to Strike on Crimea With UK Arms

12:49 GMT 14.05.2024
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliBritain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at Downing Street in London
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps admitted on Tuesday that London had granted Kiev permission to strike Crimea with UK-supplied weapons because it considers the peninsula part of Ukraine.
"As you know, we have provided permissions for weapons to be used in the territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, which we believe is an integral part of Ukraine," Shapps said at the Sea Power Conference in London, as broadcast by Sky News.
The UK will always allow the use of its weapons in Ukraine and other countries only in full compliance with international humanitarian law, the defense head added.
