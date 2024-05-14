https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/uk-defense-head-admits-london-gave-ukraine-permission-to-strike-on-crimea-with-uk-arms-1118425146.html

UK Defense Head Admits London Gave Ukraine Permission to Strike on Crimea With UK Arms

UK Defense Head Admits London Gave Ukraine Permission to Strike on Crimea With UK Arms

Sputnik International

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps admitted on Tuesday that London had granted Kiev permission to strike Crimea with UK-supplied weapons because it considers the peninsula part of Ukraine.

2024-05-14T12:49+0000

2024-05-14T12:49+0000

2024-05-14T12:49+0000

military

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

london

grant shapps

crimean bridge terror attacks

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107078031_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a50b5a1d6f19ed2ed907aa673d594c1f.jpg

"As you know, we have provided permissions for weapons to be used in the territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, which we believe is an integral part of Ukraine," Shapps said at the Sea Power Conference in London, as broadcast by Sky News. The UK will always allow the use of its weapons in Ukraine and other countries only in full compliance with international humanitarian law, the defense head added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/reuters-again-posts-withdrawn-story-about-kievs-right-to-strike-russia-with-uk-weapons-1118233772.html

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons