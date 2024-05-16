https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/endgame-for-ukraine-peaceful-settlement-still-blocked-by-anti-russia-west-1118459668.html

Endgame for Ukraine? Peaceful Settlement Still Blocked by Anti-Russia West

Jim Jatras, a former senior foreign policy advisor to Republicans in the US Senate, joined Sputnik’s Political Misfits program to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, where the two will reportedly discuss the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

President Vladimir Putin arrived in China early Thursday for the Russian leader’s first foreign visit since beginning another term in office earlier this month.Recent reporting suggests discussions over the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war will take place when Putin meets with his counterpart Chinese President Xi Jinping before touring the Asian country. China released a 12-point peace plan to end the conflict last year, identifying eastward NATO expansion as the origin of the conflict. Beijing has stressed the importance of addressing Moscow’s security concerns in any peace settlement, criticizing Western efforts that exclude Russian participation.Putin has praised “the genuine desire of our Chinese friends to help stabilize the situation,” endorsing Beijing’s view of the roots of the war.Jim Jatras, a former senior foreign policy advisor to Republicans in the US Senate, joined Sputnik’s Political Misfits program to discuss the meeting as the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico demonstrates enduring tensions over the conflict throughout Europe.“Let's remember, too, that Xi just got back from his trip to Europe where he had a very contentious meeting with [French President Emmanuel] Macron,” noted Jatras. “The Chinese plan, remember – we're talking about many months ago when developments were very, very different from what they are now, especially now with this new [Russian] offensive coming in the north of Ukraine. It's possible that the Russians would [previously] settle for some kind of minimalist plan.”Although Zelensky’s defenders frequently cast the crisis in the Donbass as a struggle to uphold Western democratic values, the Ukrainian leader has been heavily criticized for his undemocratic policy since taking office. Zelensky has insisted elections will remain suspended while the country is at war while also banning opposition-aligned political parties. In 2021, the controversial leader banned three opposition television networks, then blacklisted eleven opposition parties in March 2022.Tensions between pro-Russian supporters of Donbass independence and pro-Western Ukrainian nationalists, neo-Nazi gangs constituted a major cause of the current political and military crisis. Polling consistently revealed that only a minority of Ukrainians supported the pro-Western protests that led to 2014’s so-called Euromaidan coup. A survey in 2019 showed only 9% of Ukrainians expressed confidence in the regime that took hold afterwards, the lowest support for any government in the world.Yet Zelensky’s Western backers continue to block a negotiated solution with Russia even as support for the Kiev regime remains low. Questions remain over how Moscow may choose to end the conflict as Russian armed forces continue to make gains in the Kharkov region.“What do the Russians intend?” asked Jatras. “What do they want to see as the endgame? Because whatever it is I think they're in the position to impose it. The question is, politically, what have they decided to do?”“These people are ideologues,” said Jatras of Ukraine’s Western backers. “They have no way of actually coming to a reasonable accommodation for Russian interests, no matter how many people in Moscow might actually welcome such a thing. So I think they're still looking at the calculus to say, ‘well, how much could we still hurt the Russians?’”

