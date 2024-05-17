https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/putin-visits-russia-china-expo-1118497130.html

Putin Visits Russia-China EXPO

During his state visit to Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the opening of the Russia-China EXPO, Sputnik reported.

The Chinese city of Harbin is hosting the 8th Russia-China EXPO from may 17 to 21.The Russian segment features 16 federal subjects of the country, including the city of Moscow, as well as Bashkortostan, Tatarstan, Chelyabinsk, Sverdlovsk, Khabarovsk and Kamchatka regions.The list of major Russian industrial firms in engineering, steel and logistics representing innovation projects and joint Russian-Chinese ventures include Rostec, Rosatom, Russian Export Center JSC (REC), Rusal and Alfa-Bank.Chinese representatives at the EXPO include Harbin Pharmaceutical Group, China Railway Harbin Group and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation.Apart from President Putin, the Russian delegation taking part in the EXPO opening included First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Government Dmitry Chernyshenko, Chairman of the VEB.RF (Russian state development corporation) Igor Shuvalov and Governor of the Primorsky region Oleg Kozhemyako.Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng was among his country's representatives at the event.While visiting the pavilion, Vladimir Putin perused both the Russian and the Chinese stands. The Russian leader also checked out REC stands under the "Made in Russia" brand. REC General Director Veronika Nikishina told the Russian president about support measures for Russian exporters, particularly in the logistics area.The Moscow stand had a dedicated spot for the famous Moscow Zoo, where its Director Svetlana Akulova spoke with Putin about the first Russia-born giant panda Katyusha.The Russian president also visited several other stands belonging to Rosatom, China National Offshore Oil Corporation and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

