https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/russia-pushes-for-new-measures-against-export-of-counterfeit-goods-to-china-1118476099.html
Russia Pushes for New Measures Against Export of Counterfeit Goods to China
Russia Pushes for New Measures Against Export of Counterfeit Goods to China
Sputnik International
Trade was one of the focal points of high-level Russian-Chinese bilateral talks at the 'Made in Russia' trade convention.
2024-05-16T15:02+0000
2024-05-16T15:02+0000
2024-05-16T15:02+0000
economy
veronika nikishina
russia
china
harbin
russian export center jsc (rec)
made in russia
made in russia brand
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081391709_0:103:3275:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_d2d05d2158eb6915431505894f02e901.jpg
Russian Export Center JSC (REC, part of the VEB.RF) puts particular importance on stopping counterfeit Russian products entering the Chinese marketREC Director-General Veronika Nikishina told reporters at the 'Made in Russia' trade fair that bilateral control mechanisms for certifying exports were needed.She noted that "all products that we produce under the ‘Made in Russia’ brand, pass our certification"."Therefore, we would recommend that we, together with our Chinese partners, build initial control mechanisms so that the products sold on the Chinese market can be verified with the 'Made in Russia' certificate rather than simply being marketed as Russian products", Nikishina added.On Tuesday, the 'Made in Russia' fair organized by REC opened on Harbin’s Zhongyang high street — a shopping spot sometimes compared to Moscow’s famous Arbat pedestrian street.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/putin-90-of-payments-between-russia-and-china-made-in-rubles-and-yuan-as-trade-grows-1118474125.html
russia
china
harbin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081391709_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27628b144c9ba01ac3f1c1970ba9f450.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
made in russia brand, products under made in russia brand, russian export to china, russian export center
made in russia brand, products under made in russia brand, russian export to china, russian export center
Russia Pushes for New Measures Against Export of Counterfeit Goods to China
Trade was one of the focal points of high-level Russian-Chinese bilateral talks at the 'Made in Russia' trade convention.
Russian Export Center
JSC (REC, part of the VEB.RF) puts particular importance on stopping counterfeit Russian products entering the Chinese market
REC Director-General Veronika Nikishina told reporters at the 'Made in Russia' trade fair that bilateral control mechanisms for certifying exports were needed.
"As a state-owned export support institute that brings Russian products to the Chinese market, we are equally concerned about the business reputation and quality of our goods, that is why we see counterfeiting as a very important issue", Nikishina said after the opening of the festival, where various Russian goods were on show.
She noted that "all products that we produce under the ‘Made in Russia’ brand
, pass our certification".
"Therefore, we would recommend that we, together with our Chinese partners, build initial control mechanisms so that the products sold on the Chinese market can be verified with the 'Made in Russia' certificate rather than simply being marketed as Russian products
", Nikishina added.
"We pay serious attention to this, and we see great prospects in establishing and streamlining the work to combat counterfeiting," she said.
On Tuesday, the 'Made in Russia'
fair organized by REC
opened on Harbin’s Zhongyang high street — a shopping spot sometimes compared to Moscow’s famous Arbat pedestrian street.
From May 16-26, Russian product will be sold in a specialized area covering 1,000 square meters. Locals will be able to buy Russian goods and get acquainted with the Russian culture. The fair includes 140 categories of various items supplied by 21 exporters from 14 Russian regions, including sweets, dairy products, beverages and snacks.