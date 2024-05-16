https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/russia-pushes-for-new-measures-against-export-of-counterfeit-goods-to-china-1118476099.html

Russia Pushes for New Measures Against Export of Counterfeit Goods to China

Trade was one of the focal points of high-level Russian-Chinese bilateral talks at the 'Made in Russia' trade convention.

Russian Export Center JSC (REC, part of the VEB.RF) puts particular importance on stopping counterfeit Russian products entering the Chinese marketREC Director-General Veronika Nikishina told reporters at the 'Made in Russia' trade fair that bilateral control mechanisms for certifying exports were needed.She noted that "all products that we produce under the ‘Made in Russia’ brand, pass our certification"."Therefore, we would recommend that we, together with our Chinese partners, build initial control mechanisms so that the products sold on the Chinese market can be verified with the 'Made in Russia' certificate rather than simply being marketed as Russian products", Nikishina added.On Tuesday, the 'Made in Russia' fair organized by REC opened on Harbin’s Zhongyang high street — a shopping spot sometimes compared to Moscow’s famous Arbat pedestrian street.

