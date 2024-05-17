https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/rubles-share-in-russias-exports-to-europe-hits-all-time-high-1118498888.html

Ruble’s Share in Russia’s Exports to Europe Hits All-Time High

Sputnik International

In March, the share of Russian export payments to Europe in rubles reached a historic high, Sputnik calculated, based on the data shared by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR).

According to the CBR, in March 2024 that share amounted to a record 58.5 percent, growing by 9.6 percentage points in a month by and 10.8 points in a year.Among Russia’s different export markets, African countries showed the highest growth in ruble transactions, jumping by 41.1 percentage points to 51.4 percent.The top three regions paying for Russian goods in rubles are countries in the Caribbean (94 percent), Europe (58.5 percent) and Oceania (55.8 percent).When it comes to exports to Asia, the share of ruble payments remained nearly same at 41.5 percent, while the figure for the transactions to the Americas in March rose to 36.9 percent from 27.6 percent in February.

