Russia's Trade With OIC Members Up 30% in 2023 - Deputy PM
Russia's trade turnover with the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2023 increased by 30 percent, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said after a plenary meeting of the International Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2024."
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118509445_0:295:3072:2023_1920x0_80_0_0_9bc837e0cd3d0ce4a65ab6953b0348bd.jpg
“Thanks to this event, we have become even closer with our colleagues - Muslim countries... Our trade turnover is increasing. I can say that over the past year our trade turnover with the countries of [the Organization of] Islamic Cooperation increased by 30 percent,” Khusnullin told reporters. He said there have been more tourist exchanges, and the volumes of exports and imports of products between Russia and OIC members have increased. Speaking about the forum, Khusnullin said that this year, more than 20,000 people are taking part in the event, which is more than last year. A total of 85 countries and 84 Russian regions are represented. The International Economic Forum of Russia and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is being held in Kazan on May 14-19. KazanForum is a platform for strengthening trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between Russia and OIC countries. The forum received federal status by a presidential decree in 2023.
KAZAN (Sputnik) - Russia's trade turnover with the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2023 increased by 30 percent, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said after a plenary meeting of the International Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2024."
“Thanks to this event, we have become even closer with our colleagues - Muslim countries
... Our trade turnover is increasing. I can say that over the past year our trade turnover with the countries of [the Organization of] Islamic Cooperation increased by 30 percent,” Khusnullin told reporters.
He said there have been more tourist exchanges, and the volumes of exports and imports of products between Russia and OIC members
have increased.
Speaking about the forum, Khusnullin said that this year, more than 20,000 people are taking part in the event, which is more than last year. A total of 85 countries and 84 Russian regions are represented.
“Even our new regions today arrived with their own significant programs, with the search for investors. We have concluded more than 120 agreements, and these are very specific agreements,” he said.
The International Economic Forum of Russia and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum"
is being held in Kazan on May 14-19. KazanForum is a platform for strengthening trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between Russia and OIC countries. The forum received federal status by a presidential decree in 2023.