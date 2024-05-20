https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/china-south-africa-agree-to-strengthen-military-ties-1118545868.html
China, South Africa Agree to Strengthen Military Ties
China, South Africa Agree to Strengthen Military Ties
Sputnik International
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun hosted South Africa’s navy chief, Monde Lobese, in Beijing on Monday, with the sides agreeing to bolster military ties between their countries, media reported.
2024-05-20T14:42+0000
2024-05-20T14:42+0000
2024-05-20T14:42+0000
military
south africa
china
military cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102173/12/1021731291_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_a7935c4fc9fa018310bfbdc85784a222.jpg
The Chinese defense minister commended the relationship between the two countries, saying that their militaries had always put naval cooperation at the forefront, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported. The military officials agreed to ramp up strategic communications, deepen cooperation and work together to deal with risks and challenges, Dong was cited as saying. The South African naval commander commented on the progress in maritime cooperation between China and South Africa, adding that his country wanted to raise military ties to a new level.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/china-is-better-ally-for-africa-than-west-chinese-foreign-ministry-says-1109316000.html
south africa
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102173/12/1021731291_241:0:4017:2832_1920x0_80_0_0_6582e149da1ec0baa57a09aa1c37c3c6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, south africa, china-south africa bilateral relations, china-south africa military cooperation, chinese defense minister dong jun, south african navy chief monde lobese
china, south africa, china-south africa bilateral relations, china-south africa military cooperation, chinese defense minister dong jun, south african navy chief monde lobese
China, South Africa Agree to Strengthen Military Ties
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun hosted South Africa’s Navy Chief, Monde Lobese, in Beijing on Monday, with the sides agreeing to bolster military ties between their countries, media reported.
The Chinese defense minister commended the relationship between the two countries, saying that their militaries had always put naval cooperation at the forefront, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.
The military officials agreed to ramp up strategic communications, deepen cooperation
and work together to deal with risks and challenges, Dong was cited as saying.
The South African naval commander commented on the progress in maritime cooperation between China and South Africa
, adding that his country wanted to raise military ties to a new level.