China, South Africa Agree to Strengthen Military Ties

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun hosted South Africa’s navy chief, Monde Lobese, in Beijing on Monday, with the sides agreeing to bolster military ties between their countries, media reported.

The Chinese defense minister commended the relationship between the two countries, saying that their militaries had always put naval cooperation at the forefront, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported. The military officials agreed to ramp up strategic communications, deepen cooperation and work together to deal with risks and challenges, Dong was cited as saying. The South African naval commander commented on the progress in maritime cooperation between China and South Africa, adding that his country wanted to raise military ties to a new level.

