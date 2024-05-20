https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/zelensky-emerges-as-first-obstacle-to-peaceful-resolution-of-ukrainian-conflict-1118544181.html

Zelensky Emerges as 'First Obstacle' to Peaceful Resolution of Ukrainian Conflict

Zelensky Emerges as 'First Obstacle' to Peaceful Resolution of Ukrainian Conflict

Sputnik International

Next month, Switzerland is expected to host a conference ostensibly meant to help achieve a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, even though Russia was not invited to the event.

2024-05-20T15:10+0000

2024-05-20T15:10+0000

2024-05-20T15:25+0000

analysis

russia

switzerland

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

guy mettan

peace conference

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/14/1118546751_0:909:2048:2061_1920x0_80_0_0_2d4a6599cef0672d9f0cb29bb9386ccc.jpg

The upcoming conference at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, touted by its organizers as an event to further the peace process in Ukraine, will most definitely be anything but a peace summit, says Swiss MP and former executive director of the Geneva Press Club Guy Mettan. “The deliberate rejection of Russia is now jeopardizing the success of the meeting and returning against its organizers,” Mettan tells Sputnik, pointing out that Russia was not invited to participate in the conference. “Aware of this problem, the Swiss official narrative is now trying to put forward that Russia didn’t wish to participate and that its absence came from its own decision, which is false and will not mislead anybody outside the collective West.” According to Mettan, the countries of the Global South may end up sending their representatives to this gathering, though they will likely dispatch “medium-level participants with no-decision power, in order to avoid being accused of being ‘against the peace’ or of ‘boycotting the West’.”Mettan also argues that Zelensky is in fact opposed to the “real negotiation process" as he signed a decree banning any peace talks with Russia and with his so-called peace formula essentially calling for Russia’s capitulation. “He is the first obstacle to any peace negotiation. If he comes to Switzerland, it would be for receiving the support of his Western supporters and to get more aid for the war. Not for peace,” Mettan remarks. The lawmaker suggests that Western support for Zelensky's regime, aimed at weakening Russia, may persist until the US presidential election in November, but afterwards, the strategy's failures might become more apparent across the military, economic, financial, and political domains.Meanwhile, it appears that the summit in question has been snubbed by many of the prospective participants due to the “unrealistic approach” adopted by the event’s organizers, says Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels. During an interview with Sputnik, Raffone points out that not only Russia was not invited to the summit, but the conference itself is aimed at promoting the so-called Zelensky ‘peace formula,’ a scheme that includes the demand for Russia to cede a part of its territory to Ukraine as a precondition for ending the Ukrainian conflict. “Such an unrealistic approach is the reason for many invitees not attending. The countries that have chosen not to attend are aware that a dialogue in the absence of Russia does not represent ‘the legitimate interests of the parties’,” he explains. “Moreover, no peace talks are well funded if not based on reality. Any meaningful peace talks imply that the Ukrainian government must recognize the ‘new territorial realities’.” The analyst also observed that the implementation of Zelensky’s plan would be impossible without the “direct military intervention of Western countries,” and that it has already become clear that “none of the Western countries will officially send troops to fight in Ukraine against Russia.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240519/kievs-press-ganging-may-lead-to-popular-uprising-in-ukraine-expert-1118532101.html

russia

switzerland

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian conflict resolution, ukraine peace talks, swiss summit ukraine