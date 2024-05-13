International
Russia’s Involvement in Ukraine Peace Process Necessary - Swiss Foreign Ministry
Russia’s Involvement in Ukraine Peace Process Necessary - Swiss Foreign Ministry
Switzerland believes that Russia needs to be involved in the Ukraine peace process, as reaching peace without Moscow is impossible, Foreign Ministry spokesman Pierre-Alain Elchinger told Sputnik on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Russia’s acting foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said that Switzerland is no longer a suitable place for holding peace negotiations, and the goal of the upcoming June conference is to formulate ultimatums to Russia. Ukraine’s peace formula will not be the only peace plan that will be discussed at the upcoming summit in Switzerland, Elchinger added.
12:31 GMT 13.05.2024
A Swiss flag flies on the shores of Geneva Lake in front of the Geneva Fountain (L) on June 14, 2013 in the center of Geneva
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Switzerland believes that Russia needs to be involved in the Ukraine peace process, as reaching peace without Moscow is impossible, Foreign Ministry spokesman Pierre-Alain Elchinger told Sputnik on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Russia’s acting foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said that Switzerland is no longer a suitable place for holding peace negotiations, and the goal of the upcoming June conference is to formulate ultimatums to Russia.

"After more than two years of war, it is necessary to try to begin the process of establishing peace in Ukraine. Switzerland is convinced that Russia should be involved in this process. A peace process without Russia is unthinkable. By organizing this first conference, Switzerland is doing its part to support discussions aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The alternative would be to do nothing, and this is not an option for Switzerland," the spokesman said.

Ukraine’s peace formula will not be the only peace plan that will be discussed at the upcoming summit in Switzerland, Elchinger added.
