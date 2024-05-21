https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/macron-to-visit-new-caledonia-amid-ongoing-protests-1118565717.html

Macron to Visit New Caledonia Amid Ongoing Protests

Macron to Visit New Caledonia Amid Ongoing Protests

Sputnik International

French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a visit to the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia amid ongoing protests on the island over planned electoral reforms, French Cabinet spokesperson Prisca Thevenot said on Tuesday.

2024-05-21T13:30+0000

2024-05-21T13:30+0000

2024-05-21T13:44+0000

world

france

emmanuel macron

new caledonia

protest

political protest

protest rally

social protest

public protest

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118566213_0:320:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_70cc820bf884be3c2fd1f2020f177dbf.jpg

The president will be accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking officials, she added.French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is expected to visit the region after the European parliamentary elections scheduled to take place from June 6-9, French TV broadcaster reported earlier in the day. The damage from the riots organized by the New Caledonian protesters might cost about a billion euro ($1.086 billion), David Guyenne, the president of the New Caledonia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Franceinfo radio station on Tuesday. At least 200 enterprises have been burned and destroyed and, as a result, more than 2,000 employees are left without work, Guyenne said, adding that the riots affected both trade, industrial and service companies. On May 13, a peaceful demonstration against a voting rights bill spiraled into unrest in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia, and neighboring towns. Protesters, including many minors, looted and set fire to stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and car centers. On Thursday, French lawmakers voted in favor of the bill as the unrest continued. The controversial bill lowers the residency bar for voting rights for people living in New Caledonia to 10 years. Pro-independence forces say it would dilute the share of the vote held by indigenous Kanak people that make up about 40% of the population. As of today, only those who were on the electoral register during the 1998 Noumea Agreement, which gave the territory a higher degree of autonomy, along with their children, have the right to vote.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/why-cant-macron-afford-to-lose-french-pacific-territory-of-new-caledonia-1118471324.html

france

new caledonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france new caledonia political protest, caledonia protest, france colony calefonia, macron caledonia, macron protest