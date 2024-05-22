https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/european-trios-recognition-of-palestine-constitutes-big-failure-for-us-israeli-diplomacy-1118588511.html

European Trio’s Recognition of Palestine Constitutes ‘Big Failure’ for US, Israeli Diplomacy

European Trio’s Recognition of Palestine Constitutes ‘Big Failure’ for US, Israeli Diplomacy

Sputnik International

Norway, Ireland and Spain have announced plans to join the growing bloc of European countries which recognize Palestinian statehood. Sputnik asked a pair of respected experts in Mideast politics and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict what happens next.

2024-05-22T17:31+0000

2024-05-22T17:31+0000

2024-05-22T17:44+0000

analysis

middle east

israel katz

palestinians

israel

palestine

spain

european union (eu)

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080158805_0:57:3073:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_4e2aba40ce02c5092d36a74f03211573.jpg

Israel recalled its ambassadors to Norway, Ireland and Spain on Wednesday for “urgent consultations,” summoning envoys in Tel Aviv and threatening the countries with “severe consequences” after the trio announced plans to formally recognize Palestine – likely based on its pre-1967 borders, starting next week.“Today’s decision sends a message to Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays,” Katz alleged, accusing the three countries of “choosing to reward Hamas” with statehood after its surprise incursion into southern Israel last October.A White House National Security Council spokesperson rushed to Israel’s defense, emphasizing that while President Biden “is a strong supporter of a two-state solution and has been throughout his career,” he believes a Palestinian state “should be recognized through direct negotiations between the parties, not through unilateral recognition.”The “direct negotiations” the spokesman mentioned refer to an effort by Washington to broker a Palestinian-Israeli settlement – with talks failing spectacularly over the course of more than three decades thanks largely to Israeli intransigence, US favoritism for Tel Aviv and efforts by Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, to divide the Palestinian liberation movement.French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne criticized the three countries' move, saying that recognition was “not just a symbolic issue or a question of political positioning, but a diplomatic tool in the service of the solution of two states living side by side in peace and security.” Sejourne suggested conditions are not ripe to recognize Palestinian statehood.A spokesperson for Germany’s Foreign Ministry echoed Washington and Paris’s sentiments, saying Berlin would realize its “firm goal” of recognizing an independent Palestine only through a “dialogue process.”Norway, Ireland and Spain represent a unique group of countries in terms of socio-economic development and political persuasion. Norway, for example, is not a member of the European Union, and while it was one of the first countries to recognize Israel in 1949 and boasts a “long history of friendship” with the Jewish State, it has also been highly critical of Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem, and of the brutality of Tel Aviv’s military operations in Gaza after October 7.Spain and Israel only established relations in the mid-1980s, and while ties quickly warmed after that, they worsened dramatically last October, when several Spanish officials recommended that Prime Minister Netanyahu be brought before the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges. This prompted Tel Aviv to accuse the Spanish government of sympathies with terrorists. Spain, interestingly, is only of the few NATO allies which has not recognized the US-sponsored puppet regime in Kosovo, Serbia, indicating at least some readiness to act against Washington’s interests when Madrid sees fit.Ireland has also had a rocky relationship with Israel, with embassies between the two countries set up only in 1996, and Dublin regularly criticizing Tel Aviv over its threat to Irish peacekeepers serving in the UN-led peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, over the construction of the West Bank security wall, and over illegal Mossad operations on Irish soil.‘Big Failure of US Diplomacy’“Of course recognizing Palestinian state is a big step - it is significant,” Dr. Mehmet Rakipoglu, an assistant professor at the Mardin Artuklu University in Turkiye, told Sputnik.Rakipoglu believes the three countries have been outside the US and Israeli orbit politically for some time, with some, like Ireland, sharing a special sympathy for the Palestinians based on their own experience of suffering at the hands of British imperialism.“This is a normal failure of Israeli diplomacy, not [only] in these countries, but also at international level,” Ayman Yousef, professor of political science and international relations at the Arab-American University in Palestine, told Sputnik.Wednesday’s move “means, implicitly and explicitly, an alliance of these countries within the EU to shape its policies vis-a-vis Palestine, and it will push other countries to have the same diplomatic move here,” the observer believes.For Palestine, the trio’s decision will also mean improving bilateral economic, political and cultural relations, and put pressure on the US, “the traditional ally of Israel, to be more balanced in its policies and reactions to the conflict in the Middle East,” Yousef said.Israel Has No One to Blame But ItselfIsrael has only itself to blame for world opinion shifting against it, even among its traditional friends in the West, the observer stressed, pointing to the brutality of Israeli operations in Gaza, which have now killed or maimed more than five percent of the Strip’s prewar population.“Israel is failing not only within the EU, even in the United Nations to convince other countries. Even in the US, there is a huge opposition to policies adopted by the Israelis - the student demonstrations in many American universities being just one example of that,” the observer summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/norway-recognizes-palestinian-state-ireland-spain-to-follow-suit---report-1118577755.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/will-icc-step-out-of-us-shadow-as-its-ag-requests-arrest-warrant-for-netanyahu-hamas-leaders-1118574813.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/netanyahu-says-more-people-die-of-malnutrition-in-us-than-in-gaza-1118572413.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/biden-continues-spread-dubious-claims-about-october-7-even-as-he-calls-for-ceasefire-1118551649.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/blinken-angry-over-israel-hamas-leaks-orders-to-quell-information-outflow---reports-1118543686.html

israel

palestine

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

who has recognized palestine, why did norway, ireland and spain recognize palestine