https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/nato-officials-legacy-media-flip-on-a-dime-in-assessment-of-russias-military-power-1118589238.html

NATO Officials, Legacy Media Flip on a Dime in Assessment of Russia’s Military Power

NATO Officials, Legacy Media Flip on a Dime in Assessment of Russia’s Military Power

Sputnik International

The NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine has brought two competing and contradictory Western propaganda narratives to the fore, with officials having the unenviable task of simultaneously talking up the 'threat' posed by Russia to European security and trying to stress Moscow's 'weakness' in Ukraine.

2024-05-22T17:59+0000

2024-05-22T17:59+0000

2024-05-22T17:59+0000

analysis

jens stoltenberg

military & intelligence

grant shapps

russia

ukraine

nato

pentagon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/09/1118355630_0:197:3072:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_577033e244d1f4478bf7c353f71346be.jpg

A leading national security publication catering to American military, government and defense officials and specialists has noticed a decisive shift in “tone” in Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s assessment of Russia’s military capabilities amid the ongoing proxy conflict in Ukraine.The analysis by DefenseNews found that while the Pentagon chief had cheerfully racked up Russia’s losses in blood and treasure at a meeting at Ramstein Air Base back in March, just a month later he qualified his remarks with warnings about the pace at which the Russian military was “recovering.”“Coming a month apart, the two sets of comments show the distinct change in how the US views Russia’s military,” DefenseNews suggested.“If the Kremlin keeps rebuilding its forces faster than expected, it could present a longer-term and perhaps costlier problem for the NATO alliance,” the outlet warned.Austin isn’t alone in being forced to recognize the reality in front of his face, with a noticeable shift in rhetoric regarding the Ukrainian crisis also seen among other NATO officials, think tanks, and leading legacy media.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/sending-nato-trainers-to-ukraine-mirrors-start-of-vietnam-war---ex-us-congressman-1118568264.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/ukraine-urges-us-to-lift-ban-on-striking-russia-as-chances-for-breakthrough-slim---reports-1118583066.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/zelensky-emerges-as-first-obstacle-to-peaceful-resolution-of-ukrainian-conflict-1118544181.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why have us officials changed rhetoric on ukraine, what are us officials saying about ukraine's chances against russia