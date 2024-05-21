International
The Defense Department's indication that NATO trainers could be sent to Ukraine mirrors the decisions that led to the start of the United States' war in Vietnam, former US Congressman Ron Paul said on Tuesday.
Last week, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown said that NATO will eventually send trainers to Ukraine. Paul also criticized former US State Department official Victoria Nuland’s statement supporting US facilitation of missile attacks inside Russia. Nuland and her ilk demand escalation in response to Ukraine’s failures, risking nuclear conflict, Paul said. US involvement in the Ukraine proxy war has been based on lies and US media is closely tied to the military-industrial complex, dissuading them from pushing back on falsehoods, Paul said. Proponents of US involvement in the Ukraine conflict will demand escalation, such as attacks on Russia and US troops in Ukraine, until Russia fights back, Paul also said. At that point, it will "all be over," Paul added.
Sending NATO Trainers to Ukraine Mirrors Start of Vietnam War - Ex-US Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Defense Department’s indication that NATO trainers could be sent to Ukraine mirrors the decisions that led to the start of the United States’ war in Vietnam, former US Congressman Ron Paul said on Tuesday.
Last week, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown said that NATO will eventually send trainers to Ukraine.

"This, of course, is exactly how we got the Vietnam War, but Russia in 2024 is hardly late-1950s Vietnam. Russia of today is a country that can fight back and can project military power all the way to the source, which means the United States," Paul said in an article for antiwar.com.

Paul also criticized former US State Department official Victoria Nuland’s statement supporting US facilitation of missile attacks inside Russia. Nuland and her ilk demand escalation in response to Ukraine’s failures, risking nuclear conflict, Paul said.
US involvement in the Ukraine proxy war has been based on lies and US media is closely tied to the military-industrial complex, dissuading them from pushing back on falsehoods, Paul said.
Proponents of US involvement in the Ukraine conflict will demand escalation, such as attacks on Russia and US troops in Ukraine, until Russia fights back, Paul also said.
At that point, it will "all be over," Paul added.
