https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/china-starts-military-drills-around-taiwan-as-warning-to-meddling-external-forces-1118594317.html

China Starts Military Drills Around Taiwan as 'Warning' to Meddling 'External Forces'

China Starts Military Drills Around Taiwan as 'Warning' to Meddling 'External Forces'

Sputnik International

Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) started joint military drills around the island of Taiwan.

2024-05-23T06:05+0000

2024-05-23T06:05+0000

2024-05-23T06:05+0000

asia

china

taiwan

taiwan strait

beijing

chinese people’s liberation army

democratic progressive party (dpp)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/0d/1080756241_0:23:1200:698_1920x0_80_0_0_eeea9615eb9e252aa048ebe5711f01da.jpg

China has started large-scale military drills in areas around Taiwan. The exercises codenamed Joint Sword 2024A will be conducted from May 23 to 24, and involve military services including the army, navy, air force, and rocket force, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army announced.Specifically, the drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, north, south, and east of Taiwan, as well as areas around the Taiwan-controlled islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin, as per the command’s statement.The exercises serve as a "strong punishment" against the separatist acts of the "Taiwan independence" forces and a "stern warning" to interference and provocation by “external forces,” Li Xi, spokesperson for the theater command, said in a statement. The maneuvers will focus on practicing joint maritime and aerial combat readiness in areas around the island of Taiwan to test joint real combat capabilities, Li said.The show of strength comes just days after US-backed Taiwan’s new regional leader, William Lai Ching-te, took his oath of office. Shortly after Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) pro-independence candidate won the election, he vowed to “protect Taiwan from China's continued threats and intimidation."In response, China's Taiwan Affairs Office chief Chen Binhua declared that Beijing “will adhere to the 1992 consensus, which embodies the One China principle, and firmly oppose separatist actions aimed at achieving Taiwan's independence, as well as interference by external forces."Beijing will work with all political parties and groups of Taiwan's society to promote exchanges and cooperation with the island, as well as peaceful relations with Taipei and the "reunification of the motherland," Chen added.The drills also come as the US has been further stoking tensions in the region with a swathe of joint drills. The expansive US-Philippines Balikatan war games in April were held near the South China Sea, where both Beijing and Manila have territorial claims.Beijing slammed the drills as exacerbating regional tensions. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said the Philippines "should understand that drawing in countries outside the South China Sea to flex their muscles and stoke confrontation in the region will only intensify tensions and undermine regional stability." Lin said that by seeking to bolster its security using external forces, the Philippines "will only put itself into greater insecurity, and even become the pawn of others."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/us-backed-candidates-victory-in-taiwan-means-year-of-the-dragon-is-going-to-be-tense-1116147787.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/us-assembles-squad-of-allies-to-counter-china-1118318135.html

china

taiwan

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

china's drills, china holds joint drills, eastern theater command of the chinese people's liberation army (pla) started joint military drills around the island of taiwan, tensions over taiwan, taiwan issue, us-philippines military exercises, china, south china sea, nato expansion in asia, philippines provocation, militarization of philippines, taiwan, island of taiwan, asia-pacific, indo pacific, us drills china, nato asia, japan us drills, china's one country, two systems policy.