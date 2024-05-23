https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/russian-forces-liberate-andreyevka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1118597982.html

Russian Forces Liberate Andreyevka in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Forces Liberate Andreyevka in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

Units of the Yug Battlegroup have liberated Andreyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2024-05-23T10:05+0000

2024-05-23T10:05+0000

2024-05-23T10:21+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1a/1115221015_0:0:2926:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_80d0ef78d39636be8fbc38d6827dfbfa.jpg

"The units of the Yug Group of forces, as a result of active actions, liberated the settlement of Andreyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as improved the situation on the front line and inflicted damage on the personnel and equipment of the 57th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 105th and 118th Territorial Defense Brigades in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinovka, Razdolovka, and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said."The enemy lost over 490 servicemen, two combat armored vehicles, four cars, one 155mm self-propelled artillery unit M109 Paladin of US production, one 152mm howitzer Giatsint-B, four 152mm D-20 howitzers, as well as one 105mm L-119 gun of British production over the past day," the ministry added.Furthermore, the Tsentr group of forces improved tactical position and inflicted damage on the formations of the 68th Jaeger and 24th Mechanized Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Semenovka and Novgorodskoye in DPR. The units of the battlegroup dealt blows to two Ukrainian brigades and repelled five counterattacks, with enemy losses totaling up to 405 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. "The enemy's losses amounted to up to 405 servicemen, four combat armored vehicles, including three MaxxPro armored personnel carriers of US production, and six vehicles," the report said. In addition, during counter-battery combat, Russian forces hit the 155mm howitzer M777 of US production, the 155mm self-propelled artillery unit M109 Paladin of U.S. production, the 152mm self-propelled artillery unit Akatsiya, the D-20 howitzer, the Msta-B howitzer, two D-30 howitzers, and two 105mm light towed howitzers M102 of US production.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/russian-forces-liberate-kleshcheyevka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1118583325.html

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donetsk