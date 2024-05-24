https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/inter-eu-spat-over-air-defenses-scratches-the-surface-of-deep-divisions-in-europe-1118618394.html

Inter-EU Spat Over Air Defenses Scratches the Surface of Deep Divisions in Europe

Inter-EU Spat Over Air Defenses Scratches the Surface of Deep Divisions in Europe

Sputnik International

Poland and Greece on one side and EU behemoth Germany on the other have presented competing visions of a common European air defense system. Sputnik asked respected Polish political observer Mateusz Piskorski about the hidden tectonic political, economic and geostrategic tensions that the rival plans have laid bare.

2024-05-24T18:51+0000

2024-05-24T18:51+0000

2024-05-24T18:57+0000

analysis

mateusz piskorski

europe

donald tusk

kyriakos mitsotakis

poland

france

greece

european union (eu)

european parliament

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/18/1118618863_0:22:601:360_1920x0_80_0_0_39c6284fa993260bca52b47daac4e89f.jpg

Warsaw and Athens on Thursday urged the European Union to join forces to create a common “air defense shield” for the bloc.The ‘shield’ “must be a program which addresses [the] major vulnerability in our security” resulting from an array of global crises, and one “which strengthens the EU’s overall defense capabilities and incentivizes European defense companies to develop cutting-edge technologies,” the letter stressed.Von der Leyen, up for reelection in the quickly approaching elections to the European Parliament in June, quickly endorsed the Polish-Greek proposal at a debate Thursday night.The new air defense proposals comes after –and apparently as a direct challenge to, a German-led initiative floated in 2022 to create a ‘European Sky Shield’, involving the joint European purchase of pricey air defense equipment. That project fell into obscurity after other major EU partners, including France, expressed opposition to purchasing weapons made outside the bloc.France and Italy have been pushing their own sophisticated rival to the American Patriot missile system known as the SAMP/T – priced at roughly $500 million per battery and $2 million per interceptor missile (compared to about $1 billion per battery and $4 million per missile in the Patriot’s case). Both systems have been thrashed by Russian forces after being sent to Ukraine.The competing EU air defense proposals and inability to agree on a bloc-wide policy to date is logical outcome of a union divided by internal political divisions, economic and strategic considerations, and the overbearing influence of Europe’s partners in Washington, says Mateusz Piskorski, a former Sjem lawmaker, independent political observer and columnist for the Mysl Polska (‘Polish Thought’) newspaper.Piskorski reminded Sputnik that the second of the competing air defense proposals have been unveiled on the eve of elections to the European Parliament, and recalled that both the Polish and Greek prime ministers are members of the same European-level party – the center-right, pro-Europeanist European People’s Party.From that perspective, the observer stressed that there’s no question that the Polish-Greek ‘European Air Defense Shield’ is an alternative to the German European Sky Shield proposal, recalling that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats are direct competitors to the European People’s Party at the EU level.Poland too has “historical and political grounds” of its own to express skepticism of German initiatives, Piskorski said.One of the prime reasons Europe already doesn’t have its own common air defense system comes down to the influence of its “Anglo-Saxon friends, and, naturally, first and foremost the USA, who are protecting their own interests and see continental Europe as their protectorate,” Piskorski said.The UK plays second fiddle in this arrangement, having left the EU through Brexit, closing the door to any pan-European integration projects, including defense policy.With Central European countries like Poland owing their allegiance to the US, Piskorski rules out the creation a genuinely European mutual air defense arrangement at the current stage. “No one will say so directly, but such an initiative would not be received kindly by Washington and American authorities, just like attempts to create a common European defense policy,” he said.That said, the observer doesn’t rule out a European move toward “strategic autonomy,” to quote President Macron of France, including as far as questions related to defense are concerned, after the presidential elections in the US, and in the event that Washington scales back its participation in and financing for various defense-related projects in Europe.Discord in EuropeBesides US intransigence, up to and including the possible use of agents of influence to resist EU air defense initiatives, there are issues of financing, as well as “technological barriers,” the observer believes.As for technological barriers, “they are connected, first of all, with the fact that Europe has relied exclusively on the United States in this regard in the past, and did not have time to develop its own technologies to the same level…And of course, within Europe there is competition between the defense-industrial complexes of different nations. Naturally, any EU country will seek to support the interests of its own manufacturers, developers of technology, and so on,” the political observer summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/are-nato-members-testing-the-waters-for-no-fly-zone-over-ukraine-1118413765.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/greek-god-of-fire-what-we-know-about-russias-s-500-prometheus-missile-system-1118074871.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/european-sky-shield-initiative-what-is-it-and-who-might-benefit-from-it-1117994218.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/unscrambling-the-polish-puzzle-warsaw-debates-european-sky-shield-membership-1117991578.html

poland

france

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why are there two competing european air defense initiatives, why are poland, greece and germany offering their own european air defense proposals