https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/current-technical-condition-of-zaporozhye-npp-assessed-as-absolutely-safe---rosatom-head-1118662869.html
Current Technical Condition of Zaporozhye NPP Assessed as Absolutely Safe - Rosatom Head
Current Technical Condition of Zaporozhye NPP Assessed as Absolutely Safe - Rosatom Head
Sputnik International
The current technical condition of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) is assessed as absolutely safe, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday after a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.
2024-05-28T11:08+0000
2024-05-28T11:08+0000
2024-05-28T11:08+0000
russia
alexei likhachev
russia
rosatom
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
zaporozhye
zaporozhye npp
zaporozhye region
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117843913_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2531a57af5a3bd86a0bf74a403a5f066.jpg
"I can say for my part that we assess the current state — the technical state, the state associated with the personnel of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant — as absolutely safe. Not only assessments of our specialists, but also the opinion of Rostekhnadzor allows us to make this," Likhachev told reporters after the talks. All necessary procedures are carried out, both from the point of view of the physical protection of the plant, additional methods of protecting spent nuclear fuel storage facilities, physical protection systems, means of combating unmanned aerial vehicles, and from the point of view of the comfortable operation of the plant directly by the personnel, he said. Unfortunately, the pressure on the nuclear power plant from Ukrainian troops has increased, the Rosatom head said, adding that the number of drone attacks has increased but most of them are repelled.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/ukraines-attacks-against-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-in-brief-1117978231.html
russia
zaporozhye
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117843913_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c8b4ae6626a8415dc35db758a38c4bb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine strikes zaporozhye nuclear power plant, drone attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine targets zaporozhye nuclear power plant, zaporozhye nuclear power plant under attack, nuclear threat at zaporozhye nuclear power plant
attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine strikes zaporozhye nuclear power plant, drone attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine targets zaporozhye nuclear power plant, zaporozhye nuclear power plant under attack, nuclear threat at zaporozhye nuclear power plant
Current Technical Condition of Zaporozhye NPP Assessed as Absolutely Safe - Rosatom Head
KALININGRAD, Russia (Sputnik) - The current technical condition of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) is assessed as absolutely safe, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday after a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.