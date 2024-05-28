https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/current-technical-condition-of-zaporozhye-npp-assessed-as-absolutely-safe---rosatom-head-1118662869.html

Current Technical Condition of Zaporozhye NPP Assessed as Absolutely Safe - Rosatom Head

The current technical condition of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) is assessed as absolutely safe, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday after a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

"I can say for my part that we assess the current state — the technical state, the state associated with the personnel of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant — as absolutely safe. Not only assessments of our specialists, but also the opinion of Rostekhnadzor allows us to make this," Likhachev told reporters after the talks. All necessary procedures are carried out, both from the point of view of the physical protection of the plant, additional methods of protecting spent nuclear fuel storage facilities, physical protection systems, means of combating unmanned aerial vehicles, and from the point of view of the comfortable operation of the plant directly by the personnel, he said. Unfortunately, the pressure on the nuclear power plant from Ukrainian troops has increased, the Rosatom head said, adding that the number of drone attacks has increased but most of them are repelled.

