International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/us-appeals-court-denies-hunter-bidens-attempt-to-dismiss-firearms-case---filing-1118670104.html
US Appeals Court Denies Hunter Biden’s Attempt to Dismiss Firearms Case - Filing
US Appeals Court Denies Hunter Biden’s Attempt to Dismiss Firearms Case - Filing
Sputnik International
The US Third Circuit Court of Appeals denied an attempt by Hunter Biden to dismiss charges for allegedly lying on firearms purchase forms about his history of drug use, the court said on Tuesday.
2024-05-28T18:08+0000
2024-05-28T18:08+0000
americas
us
hunter biden
us constitution
second amendment
us court of appeals
us circuit court of appeals
hunter biden charges
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116258160_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bad744ee0b3f91ebd907bd940fde50f5.jpg
“The defendant appealed a pretrial order entered on May 9, 2024, denying his motion to dismiss the indictment, which had argued the charges violated the Second Amendment. This appeal is dismissed,” the court said in a filing. The case against Biden is set for a three- to six-day jury trial starting June 3.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/us-house-panel-chair-says-hunter-biden-repeatedly-lied-to-lawmakers-in-biden-family-probe-1118589762.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116258160_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6aad7c577049668aa08359034a8675b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
what’s up with hunter biden, what’s the deal with hunter biden, why is hunter biden prosecuted, what are the charges against hunter biden, is hunter biden going to jail, what is hunter biden accused of, what did hunter biden do, is hunter biden guilty, what is hunter biden guilty of
what’s up with hunter biden, what’s the deal with hunter biden, why is hunter biden prosecuted, what are the charges against hunter biden, is hunter biden going to jail, what is hunter biden accused of, what did hunter biden do, is hunter biden guilty, what is hunter biden guilty of

US Appeals Court Denies Hunter Biden’s Attempt to Dismiss Firearms Case - Filing

18:08 GMT 28.05.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterHunter Biden walks along the South Lawn before the pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Hunter Biden walks along the South Lawn before the pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Third Circuit Court of Appeals denied an attempt by Hunter Biden to dismiss charges for allegedly lying on firearms purchase forms about his history of drug use, the court said on Tuesday.
The defendant appealed a pretrial order entered on May 9, 2024, denying his motion to dismiss the indictment, which had argued the charges violated the Second Amendment. This appeal is dismissed,” the court said in a filing.
Hunter Biden leaves after President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2024
Americas
US House Panel Chair Says Hunter Biden Repeatedly Lied to Lawmakers in Biden Family Probe
22 May, 17:43 GMT

The Second Amendment of the US Constitution protects the right to keep and bear arms, although some restrictions on firearm ownership have been found legally permissible, such as restricting ownership by felons and users of controlled substances.

The case against Biden is set for a three- to six-day jury trial starting June 3.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала