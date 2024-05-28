https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/us-appeals-court-denies-hunter-bidens-attempt-to-dismiss-firearms-case---filing-1118670104.html
US Appeals Court Denies Hunter Biden’s Attempt to Dismiss Firearms Case - Filing
The US Third Circuit Court of Appeals denied an attempt by Hunter Biden to dismiss charges for allegedly lying on firearms purchase forms about his history of drug use, the court said on Tuesday.
“The defendant appealed a pretrial order entered on May 9, 2024, denying his motion to dismiss the indictment, which had argued the charges violated the Second Amendment. This appeal is dismissed,” the court said in a filing. The case against Biden is set for a three- to six-day jury trial starting June 3.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Third Circuit Court of Appeals denied an attempt by Hunter Biden to dismiss charges for allegedly lying on firearms purchase forms about his history of drug use, the court said on Tuesday.