Poland Okays Its Weapons to Be Used by Ukraine for Strikes on Russia
Ukraine has received nearly $3.5 billion in military aid from Poland since February 2022. Moscow warns that Western military assistance to the Kiev regime would only add to prolonging the Ukraine conflict.
Warsaw has given the green light to Kiev to use Polish-supplied arms to attack targets in Russian territory, deputy head of Poland’s Defense Ministry Cesary Tomczyk, told Radio Zet.Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Tuesday that some NATO countries, especially smaller ones, "should know what they are playing with" when they suggest allowing Kiev to launch strikes on Russian territory. He added that Moscow was keeping a close eye on such statements.Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal earlier said that Poland provided Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth almost $3.5 billion since February 2022.According to him, Warsaw sent Kiev hundreds of tanks, aircraft, helicopters, air defense systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, as well as anti-tank weapons and ammunition.Western countries have increased their military and financial backing for Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation. Moscow has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict and would make any Western arm convoys on Ukrainian soil a valid target for the Russian Armed Forces.
Warsaw has given the green light to Kiev to use Polish-supplied arms to attack targets in Russian territory, deputy head of Poland’s Defense Ministry Cesary Tomczyk, told Radio Zet.
"There are no such restrictions on Polish weapons that we deliver to Ukraine," Tomczyk said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Tuesday that some NATO countries, especially smaller ones, "should know what they are playing with" when they suggest allowing Kiev to launch strikes on Russian territory
. He added that Moscow was keeping a close eye on such statements.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal earlier said that Poland provided Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth almost $3.5 billion since February 2022.
According to him, Warsaw
sent Kiev hundreds of tanks, aircraft, helicopters, air defense systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, as well as anti-tank weapons and ammunition.
Western countries have increased their military and financial backing for Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation
. Moscow has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict and would make any Western arm convoys on Ukrainian soil a valid target for the Russian Armed Forces.