International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/poland-okays-its-weapons-to-be-used-by-ukraine-for-strikes-on-russia----1118680933.html
Poland Okays Its Weapons to Be Used by Ukraine for Strikes on Russia
Poland Okays Its Weapons to Be Used by Ukraine for Strikes on Russia
Sputnik International
Ukraine has received nearly $3.5 billion in military aid from Poland since February 2022. Moscow warns that Western military assistance to the Kiev regime would only add to prolonging the Ukraine conflict.
2024-05-29T10:34+0000
2024-05-29T10:34+0000
world
russia
poland
ukraine
weapons
vladimir putin
special operation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118680764_0:0:3210:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_7c727d0abbf202ab2e20385874fa1551.jpg
Warsaw has given the green light to Kiev to use Polish-supplied arms to attack targets in Russian territory, deputy head of Poland’s Defense Ministry Cesary Tomczyk, told Radio Zet.Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Tuesday that some NATO countries, especially smaller ones, "should know what they are playing with" when they suggest allowing Kiev to launch strikes on Russian territory. He added that Moscow was keeping a close eye on such statements.Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal earlier said that Poland provided Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth almost $3.5 billion since February 2022.According to him, Warsaw sent Kiev hundreds of tanks, aircraft, helicopters, air defense systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, as well as anti-tank weapons and ammunition.Western countries have increased their military and financial backing for Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation. Moscow has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict and would make any Western arm convoys on Ukrainian soil a valid target for the Russian Armed Forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/why-polands-plan-to-provide-ukraine-with-long-range-missiles-is-just-hot-air-1116001390.html
russia
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118680764_246:0:2977:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7cad56381f4980a32b4aa17c47321577.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, warsaw's readiness to allow kiev to use its polish-supplied arms to attack targets in russia, poland provided ukraine with weapons worth almost $3.5 billion
russian special military operation, warsaw's readiness to allow kiev to use its polish-supplied arms to attack targets in russia, poland provided ukraine with weapons worth almost $3.5 billion

Poland Okays Its Weapons to Be Used by Ukraine for Strikes on Russia

10:34 GMT 29.05.2024
© AFP 2023 / SERGEI SUPINSKYUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda shake hands during a press conference following their talks in Kiev on May 22, 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda shake hands during a press conference following their talks in Kiev on May 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2024
© AFP 2023 / SERGEI SUPINSKY
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Ukraine has received nearly $3.5 billion in military support from Poland since February 2022. Moscow warns that Western military assistance to the Kiev regime will only add to prolonging the Ukraine conflict.
Warsaw has given the green light to Kiev to use Polish-supplied arms to attack targets in Russian territory, deputy head of Poland’s Defense Ministry Cesary Tomczyk, told Radio Zet.

"There are no such restrictions on Polish weapons that we deliver to Ukraine," Tomczyk said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Tuesday that some NATO countries, especially smaller ones, "should know what they are playing with" when they suggest allowing Kiev to launch strikes on Russian territory. He added that Moscow was keeping a close eye on such statements.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal earlier said that Poland provided Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth almost $3.5 billion since February 2022.
In this photo taken March 10, 2019, in Wesola,near Warsaw, central Poland, are seen Polish troops in combat gear during brief exercise with some other NATO forces marking 20 years since Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary joined the Western military alliance - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2024
World
Why Poland's Plan to Provide Ukraine With Long-Range Missiles is Just Hot Air
6 January, 09:00 GMT
According to him, Warsaw sent Kiev hundreds of tanks, aircraft, helicopters, air defense systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, as well as anti-tank weapons and ammunition.
Western countries have increased their military and financial backing for Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation. Moscow has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict and would make any Western arm convoys on Ukrainian soil a valid target for the Russian Armed Forces.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала