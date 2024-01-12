International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/hunter-biden-faces-congressional-contempt-vote-for-defying-subpoena---scalise-1116133421.html
Hunter Biden Faces Congressional Contempt Vote for Defying Subpoena - Scalise
Hunter Biden Faces Congressional Contempt Vote for Defying Subpoena - Scalise
The House of Representatives will vote next week to hold President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, in contempt of Congress for his repeated defiance of subpoenas, Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Friday
2024-01-12T16:42+0000
2024-01-12T16:42+0000
americas
us
hunter biden
joe biden
steve scalise
congress
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094292013_0:33:1293:760_1920x0_80_0_0_600bd68d11a0db2a3999cf41dd4a108c.jpg
"Next week, the House will vote to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for repeatedly defying subpoenas. Enough of his stunts. He doesn't get to play by a different set of rules. He's not above the law," Scalise said. Hunter Biden faces contempt of Congress charges for defying a subpoena to provide testimony in the House probe into alleged criminal activity by the Biden family. In December, prosecutors charged Hunter Biden with nine criminal offenses, including spending money on an "extravagant lifestyle" instead of paying federal taxes. He also faces tax and firearms charges in the state of Delaware. Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell told Sputnik in December that his client was being targeted because of the connection to his father.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/us-house-judiciary-panel-approves-hunter-biden-contempt-of-congress-resolution-1116106582.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094292013_0:0:1293:970_1920x0_80_0_0_84c4b5d317cb1c1c4079cd0573059b55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
what’s up with hunter biden, what’s the deal with hunter biden, why is hunter biden prosecuted, what are the charges against hunter biden, is hunter biden going to jail, what is hunter biden accused of, what did hunter biden do, is hunter biden guilty, what is hunter biden guilty of
what’s up with hunter biden, what’s the deal with hunter biden, why is hunter biden prosecuted, what are the charges against hunter biden, is hunter biden going to jail, what is hunter biden accused of, what did hunter biden do, is hunter biden guilty, what is hunter biden guilty of

Hunter Biden Faces Congressional Contempt Vote for Defying Subpoena - Scalise

16:42 GMT 12.01.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik, PoolHunter Biden (File)
Hunter Biden (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik, Pool
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The House of Representatives will vote next week to hold President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, in contempt of Congress for his repeated defiance of subpoenas, Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Friday.
"Next week, the House will vote to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for repeatedly defying subpoenas. Enough of his stunts. He doesn't get to play by a different set of rules. He's not above the law," Scalise said.
Hunter Biden faces contempt of Congress charges for defying a subpoena to provide testimony in the House probe into alleged criminal activity by the Biden family.
President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2024
Americas
US House Judiciary Panel Approves Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress Resolution
10 January, 22:19 GMT
In December, prosecutors charged Hunter Biden with nine criminal offenses, including spending money on an "extravagant lifestyle" instead of paying federal taxes. He also faces tax and firearms charges in the state of Delaware.
Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell told Sputnik in December that his client was being targeted because of the connection to his father.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала