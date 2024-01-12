https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/hunter-biden-faces-congressional-contempt-vote-for-defying-subpoena---scalise-1116133421.html

Hunter Biden Faces Congressional Contempt Vote for Defying Subpoena - Scalise

Hunter Biden Faces Congressional Contempt Vote for Defying Subpoena - Scalise

The House of Representatives will vote next week to hold President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, in contempt of Congress for his repeated defiance of subpoenas, Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Friday

"Next week, the House will vote to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for repeatedly defying subpoenas. Enough of his stunts. He doesn't get to play by a different set of rules. He's not above the law," Scalise said. Hunter Biden faces contempt of Congress charges for defying a subpoena to provide testimony in the House probe into alleged criminal activity by the Biden family. In December, prosecutors charged Hunter Biden with nine criminal offenses, including spending money on an "extravagant lifestyle" instead of paying federal taxes. He also faces tax and firearms charges in the state of Delaware. Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell told Sputnik in December that his client was being targeted because of the connection to his father.

