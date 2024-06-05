https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/beijing-on-us-help-to-taiwan-china-urges-us-not-to-send-wrong-signals-to-separatists-1118776257.html
Beijing on US Help to Taiwan: China Urges US Not to Send Wrong Signals to Separatists
Beijing on US Help to Taiwan: China Urges US Not to Send Wrong Signals to Separatists
China calls on the United States to stop sending erroneous signals to Taiwanese separatists
2024-06-05
2024-06-05T07:50+0000
2024-06-05T07:50+0000
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on the United States to stop sending erroneous signals to Taiwanese separatists, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday, commenting on a recent remark by US President Joe Biden's about the possibility of involving US military in helping Taiwan.
According to a transcript of a May 28 interview with Time, Biden said he would not rule out the possibility of using US military force in the case of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.
Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country, but avoids declaring independence. China opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.