Beijing on US Help to Taiwan: China Urges US Not to Send Wrong Signals to Separatists

China calls on the United States to stop sending erroneous signals to Taiwanese separatists

According to a transcript of a May 28 interview with Time, Biden said he would not rule out the possibility of using US military force in the case of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country, but avoids declaring independence. China opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

