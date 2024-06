https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/russian-forces-destroy-foreign-legion-weapon-depots-in-ukraine-1118783843.html

Russian Forces Destroy Foreign Legion Weapon Depots in Ukraine

Aviation, drones, missiles, and artillery all targeted the Hortitsa operational-strategic grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Foreign Legion militants.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that its forces have successfully hit weapon and equipment storage sites used by the Foreign Legion fighting alongside Ukraine."Using operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed the weapon and military equipment depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Hortitsa operational-strategic group and the 'Foreign Legion' fighters," the ministry clarified.Additional targets included storage locations for unmanned boats, with Russian military forces also hitting enemy personnel and military equipment concentrations across 118 areas. Russian air defense systems managed to destroy 55 Ukrainian drones over the day.The ongoing military response includes targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, defense industries, and military communications to retaliate against attacks on civilian infrastructures in Russian cities. According to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, the Russian military is careful to avoid strikes on residential buildings and social infrastructure during these operations.

