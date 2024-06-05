https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/possible-deployment-of-us-missiles-on-baltic-island-may-bring-consequences-for-region-1118777278.html

Possible Deployment of US Missiles on Baltic Island May Bring Consequences for Region

Possible Deployment of US Missiles on Baltic Island May Bring Consequences for Region

Sputnik International

Tensions around the Baltic Sea have escalated steadily, driven by NATO's eastward expansion and some Western politicians claiming that the sea could become a "NATO lake" after Finland and Sweden's admission to the alliance.

2024-06-05T10:15+0000

2024-06-05T10:15+0000

2024-06-05T10:15+0000

analysis

russia

us

sweden

finland

norway

island

baltic sea

tensions

deployment

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118777049_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_9718bcaf955660a109c1d8d4be1ec96f.jpg

The permanent deployment of the US Typhon missile system with Tomahawk cruise missiles on the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea is a “likely” scenario, Mikael Valtersson, a former officer of the Swedish Armed Forces/Air Defense, former defense politician and chief of staff with the Sweden Democrats, told Sputnik.This would, in turn, "probably mainly have an impact on Russian ability to deliver goods by sea" to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, according to Valtersson.He noted that to defend its shipping lanes against this new threat, Russia has to prepare preemptive strikes against the deployment sites, significantly increase advanced air defense assets in the area and build up large supply reserves in the Kaliningrad area.He also commented on Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics’ recent remarks about NATO members’ plans to close the Baltic Sea to Russia "as an ultimate answer to alleged Russian hybrid warfare."He spoke after Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov earlier warned that the US deploying its Typhon missile system on the Bornholm island in the Baltic Sea would pose a threat to Russia’s Baltic and Northern Fleets.Baltic Sea tensions show no signs of abating as they are driven by NATO's eastward expansion since the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact. Poland fell under the alliance's aegis in 1999, followed by Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania's admission to NATO in 2004. Finland and Sweden joined the alliance in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/nato-lake-western-military-bloc-tries-to-make-it-look-like-it-owns-baltic-sea-1116000541.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/good-gotland-nato-militarization-risks-putting-swedish-island-in-nuclear-crosshairs-1117283743.html

russia

sweden

finland

norway

baltic sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

tensions around the baltic sea, deployment of the us typhon missile system with tomahawk cruise missiles on the danish island of bornholm in the baltic sea, us tomahawk cruise missiles, consequences from us air defenses deployment on baltic sea island