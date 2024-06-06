https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/houthis-announce-first-joint-operation-with-iraqi-groups-against-israeli-ships-1118812781.html
Houthis Announce First Joint Operation With Iraqi Groups Against Israeli Ships
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, has announced the first joint operation with Iraqi military groups against Israeli ships in port of Haifa.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, the first targeted two ships carrying military equipments in the port of Haifa. While the second targeted a ship that violated the decision to ban entry to the port of Haifa in occupied Palestine. The two operations were carried out with a number of UAVs, and the strikes... were accurate," the movement said on telegram.The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.
