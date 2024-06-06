https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/natos-routes-for-troop-redeployment-to-russia-run-via-italy-norway-balkans---reports-1118814100.html

NATO's Routes for Troop Redeployment to Russia Run Via Italy, Norway, Balkans - Reports

NATO's Routes for Troop Redeployment to Russia Run Via Italy, Norway, Balkans - Reports

Sputnik International

Corridors for swift redeployment of US troops in Europe in the event of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia are running in three directions: through the Apennine Peninsula, Scandinavia and the Balkans, Italian newspaper La Stampa reported on Thursday, citing a Western intelligence source.

2024-06-06T15:05+0000

2024-06-06T15:05+0000

2024-06-06T15:05+0000

military

russia

balkans

nato

europe

russia-nato showdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107957/10/1079571024_0:143:3135:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_7cca481c48c55c5af8c969d002be86c7.jpg

On Tuesday, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing officials, that NATO countries were developing land corridors for swift redeployment of troops and military hardware to the front line in the event of a war with Russia in Europe. The source told La Stampa that NATO had developed three land routes to the Russian borders to be used by US forces in the event of potential "Russian aggression." One is through an Italian port and further across Slovenia, Croatia and Hungary; another is through a port in Turkey or Greece and further across Bulgaria and Romania, and the third is through a port in Norway and then across Sweden and Finland. Should Moscow attack North European ports in the mid-run, which is what NATO believes it intends to do, the alliance will be ready to swiftly deploy its troops on the Russian borders, the report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/russias-shoigu-accuses-nato-of-training-for-invasion-of-csto-countries-1118812962.html

russia

balkans

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, nato russia relations, nato proxy war against russia, nato preparing for direct confrontations with russia, where nato corridors for troop redeployment run