https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/nato-steadfast-defender-drills-indicate-preparation-for-potential-conflict-with-russia--1118251772.html

NATO Steadfast Defender Drills Indicate Preparation for 'Potential Conflict' With Russia

NATO Steadfast Defender Drills Indicate Preparation for 'Potential Conflict' With Russia

Sputnik International

NATO's large-scale Steadfast Defender drills indicate that the alliance is preparing for a "potential conflict" with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

2024-05-04T09:14+0000

2024-05-04T09:14+0000

2024-05-04T09:30+0000

military

russia-nato showdown

nato

russian foreign ministry

cold war

military drills

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/01/1116539881_46:0:1340:728_1920x0_80_0_0_8c45a3a7339a47033abcbd0c0c301148.png

NATO kicked off Steadfast Defender 24 in January. The war games are running through May and include over 90,000 troops from all 32 member states. During the drills, the allies plan to test out a conflict scenario against a "near-peer adversary" in accordance with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which states that an attack on one ally is considered an attack against the entire NATO and allows for the provision of appropriate assistance. "Right now, NATO is conducting its largest drills since the Cold War, Steadfast Defender, near the Russian border. According to their scenario, using all the tools, including the hybrid ones and conventional weapons, they are exercising coalition actions against Russia. We have to admit that the NATO states are seriously preparing for a ‘potential conflict’ with us, about which, by the way, high-ranking NATO representatives are openly talking about," Zakharova said in a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Speaking about NATO’s accusations against Russia of hybrid attacks on the alliance Zakharova said Moscow considers them as disinformation, which increases the degree of anti-Russian hysteria.On May 2, the North Atlantic Council adopted a statement, accusing Russia of hybrid attacks against the alliance's member states."The North Atlantic alliance and the leadership of some individual member states are doing what they are the best at - spreading disinformation, increasing the degree of anti-Russian hysteria in order to justify unprecedented levels of militarization in Europe," Zakharova said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/natos-steadfast-defender-drills-raise-risks-of-inadvertent-escalation---moscow-1116301842.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, nato drills, russia on nato drills, steadfast defender drills, russia nato hybrid warfare, disinformation