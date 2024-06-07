https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/eu-commission-to-recommend-starting-eu-accession-talks-with-ukraine-this-june---reports-1118827396.html

EU Commission to Recommend Starting EU Accession Talks With Ukraine This June - Reports

EU Commission to Recommend Starting EU Accession Talks With Ukraine This June - Reports

Sputnik International

The European Commission will recommend starting EU accession talks with Ukraine this June before Hungary takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in July, The Financial Times has reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

2024-06-07T07:59+0000

2024-06-07T07:59+0000

2024-06-07T07:59+0000

world

europe

ukraine

european union (eu)

council of the european union

moldova

hungary

georgia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102613/15/1026131592_0:215:3266:2052_1920x0_80_0_0_eb0e316d10981c70c83c5ed62ee91010.jpg

The report said on Friday that the EU commission is pushing for the start of formal talks with Ukraine and Moldova this month to give a positive signal to Kiev and Chisinau on their European aspirations. The commission will announce on Friday that Ukraine now meets the criteria to join the bloc, including measures to combat corruption, political lobbying, rules on asset declarations for public officials, and measures to protect languages used by minorities, the report said. At the same time, Georgia will not receive the formal approval for EU accession talks since Tbilisi had passed the law on foreign agents in defiance of Brussels’ warnings, the newspaper reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/zelensky-no-longer-legitimate-president-of-ukraine---putin-1118616984.html

ukraine

moldova

hungary

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine in eu, ukraine joins eu, ukraine going to join eu