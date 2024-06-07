https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/eu-commission-to-recommend-starting-eu-accession-talks-with-ukraine-this-june---reports-1118827396.html
The European Commission will recommend starting EU accession talks with Ukraine this June before Hungary takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in July, The Financial Times has reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
The report said on Friday that the EU commission is pushing for the start of formal talks with Ukraine and Moldova this month to give a positive signal to Kiev and Chisinau on their European aspirations. The commission will announce on Friday that Ukraine now meets the criteria to join the bloc, including measures to combat corruption, political lobbying, rules on asset declarations for public officials, and measures to protect languages used by minorities, the report said. At the same time, Georgia will not receive the formal approval for EU accession talks since Tbilisi had passed the law on foreign agents in defiance of Brussels’ warnings, the newspaper reported.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission will recommend starting EU accession talks with Ukraine this June before Hungary takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in July, The Financial Times has reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
The report said on Friday that the EU commission is pushing for the start of formal talks with Ukraine and Moldova this month to give a positive signal to Kiev
and Chisinau
on their European aspirations.
The commission will announce on Friday that Ukraine
now meets the criteria to join the bloc, including measures to combat corruption, political lobbying, rules on asset declarations for public officials, and measures to protect languages used by minorities, the report said.
At the same time, Georgia
will not receive the formal approval for EU accession talks since Tbilisi had passed the law on foreign agents in defiance of Brussels’ warnings, the newspaper reported.
Belgium, which now holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union until July 1, is calling for achieving unanimity on the issue and having the first round of accession talks on June 25 before it hands over the presidency to Budapest, which is expected to raise objections to the decision, the report said.