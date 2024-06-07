https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/milorad-dodik-bih-peaceful-separation-solution-in-accordance-with-dayton-peace-treaty-1118827517.html

Milorad Dodik: BiH Peaceful Separation Solution ‘in Accordance With Dayton Peace Treaty’

Milorad Dodik: BiH Peaceful Separation Solution 'in Accordance With Dayton Peace Treaty'

The UN Srebrenica resolution is a superficial document, Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, told Sputnik in an exclusive interview. He added that Republika Srpska is ready to 'defy notion' of sanctioning Russia.

A controversial resolution passed by the UN General Assembly that named July 11 as "International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica" is no more than a superficial document, Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, told Sputnik in an exclusive interview.Dodik underscored that relations in Bosnia and Herzegovina were already difficult, but now they are more so than ever.“That’s why we don’t take the resolution seriously. This is a purely technical action that was carried out intentionally," he noted.The vote count during the session of the UN’s General Assembly on Srebrenica has since raised questions, as the 87 countries that did not vote for the resolution actually exceeded the 84 of those that backed the draft, formally proposed by Germany and Rwanda.The president deplored the fact that the resolution, in essence, “pulled the plug for a long time on any possibility of normal coexistence of Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina.”BiH Peaceful Separation ‘in Accordance with Dayton Peace Treaty’ The Bosnia and Herzegovina peaceful separation plan proposed by Republika Srpska is a solution that is “absolutely possible in accordance with the Dayton Peace Treaty,” Milorad Dodik said.Milorad Dodik announced in May that Republika Srpska would present a proposal to its partners in Bosnia and Herzegovina outlining a peaceful separation plan.“First, our proposal will be to clarify the political competences of each of our entities [comprising Bosnia and Herzegovina]. We will propose keeping the current economic model in place, but later adapt it to the peaceful separation process. The Serbian people can no longer live in this kind of BiH. What the Bosniaks did with the resolution on Srebrenica is illegal, and it shows that [the architects of the resolution] did not respect the Serbs,” he wrote on X.Putin ‘Respects’ BiH Peaceful Separation Solution Russia's President Vladimir utin "understands and respects" Bosnia and Herzegovina's peaceful separation solution proposed by Republika Srpska, Dodik stated.The Republika Srpska president met with the Russian head of state on the sidelines of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).The 2024 edition of Russia's flagship international economic forum is taking place on June 5-8 in the city of St. Petersburg. Milorad Dodik told Sputnik earlier he opted to attend the forum to support Moscow amid the "harsh and unfair" international sanctions. Dodik also spoke of the ceaseless pressure from the West demanding that Republika Srpska support sanctions against Russia, adding that it will not allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to impose such countrywide restrictions.When asked at the SPIEF whether businesses from Republika Srpska were afraid of sanctions for interacting with Moscow, Dodik replied:

