NATO Official Says Alliance Must Review French Plan to Send Trainers to Ukraine

NATO's top military officer Adm. Rob Bauer said on Friday regarding France's proposal to send military trainers to Ukraine that the NATO alliance must first have discussions on this matter before any planning moves forward.

"If it comes to it, it is most likely something that NATO is going to get involved in," Bauer said during a Washington Post interview. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron told a French TV channel that Paris will transfer Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kiev and train Ukrainian pilots. Macron also said that France plans to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers, but does not consider this decision to be an "escalation."Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that he had signed a permit for French instructors to visit training centers in Ukraine, welcoming "France's initiative to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen."

