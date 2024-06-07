International
NATO Official Says Alliance Must Review French Plan to Send Trainers to Ukraine
NATO Official Says Alliance Must Review French Plan to Send Trainers to Ukraine
NATO's top military officer Adm. Rob Bauer said on Friday regarding France's proposal to send military trainers to Ukraine that the NATO alliance must first have discussions on this matter before any planning moves forward.
"If it comes to it, it is most likely something that NATO is going to get involved in," Bauer said during a Washington Post interview. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron told a French TV channel that Paris will transfer Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kiev and train Ukrainian pilots. Macron also said that France plans to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers, but does not consider this decision to be an "escalation."Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that he had signed a permit for French instructors to visit training centers in Ukraine, welcoming "France's initiative to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen."
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons

NATO Official Says Alliance Must Review French Plan to Send Trainers to Ukraine

16:47 GMT 07.06.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NATO's top military officer Adm. Rob Bauer said on Friday regarding France's proposal to send military trainers to Ukraine that the NATO alliance must first have discussions on this matter before any planning moves forward.
"If it comes to it, it is most likely something that NATO is going to get involved in," Bauer said during a Washington Post interview.
"So, in that sense, I think it is extremely important before anything like that would happen, is that there is a discussion among political leaders in the [NATO] alliance."
A U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier with Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2024
World
How NATO Has Enhanced Its Presence in Ukraine
28 February, 16:01 GMT
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron told a French TV channel that Paris will transfer Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kiev and train Ukrainian pilots. Macron also said that France plans to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers, but does not consider this decision to be an "escalation."
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that he had signed a permit for French instructors to visit training centers in Ukraine, welcoming "France's initiative to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen."

Following a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine held on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and, although no consensus had been reached in this regard, nothing could be ruled out. Some EU countries hastened to dismiss such plans.

