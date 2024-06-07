https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/new-225mln-aid-for-ukraine-includes-air-defense-interceptors-artillery-systems---pentagon-1118842904.html

New $225Mln Aid for Ukraine Includes Air Defense Interceptors, Artillery Systems - Pentagon

Sputnik International

The Pentagon announced on Friday that a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $225 million includes air defense interceptors, artillery systems, munitions, and anti-tank weapons.

"This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of $225 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent battlefield needs, such as: air defense interceptors; artillery systems and munitions; armored vehicles; and anti-tank weapons," the Pentagon said in a statement. Th package includes missiles for HAWK air defense systems; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; ammunition for HIMARS; M113 Armored Personnel Carriers; trailers to transport heavy equipment; coastal and riverine patrol boats; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; small arms ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions; night vision devices; as well as spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

