New $225Mln Aid for Ukraine Includes Air Defense Interceptors, Artillery Systems - Pentagon
The Pentagon announced on Friday that a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $225 million includes air defense interceptors, artillery systems, munitions, and anti-tank weapons.
"This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of $225 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent battlefield needs, such as: air defense interceptors; artillery systems and munitions; armored vehicles; and anti-tank weapons," the Pentagon said in a statement. Th package includes missiles for HAWK air defense systems; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; ammunition for HIMARS; M113 Armored Personnel Carriers; trailers to transport heavy equipment; coastal and riverine patrol boats; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; small arms ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions; night vision devices; as well as spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.
New $225Mln Aid for Ukraine Includes Air Defense Interceptors, Artillery Systems - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon announced on Friday that a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $225 million includes air defense interceptors, artillery systems, munitions, and anti-tank weapons.
"This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of $225 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent battlefield needs, such as: air defense interceptors; artillery systems and munitions; armored vehicles; and anti-tank weapons," the Pentagon said in a statement.
Th package includes missiles for HAWK air defense systems; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; ammunition for HIMARS; M113 Armored Personnel Carriers; trailers to transport heavy equipment; coastal and riverine patrol boats; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; small arms ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions; night vision devices; as well as spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.
