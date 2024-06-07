https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/new-225mln-aid-for-ukraine-includes-air-defense-interceptors-artillery-systems---pentagon-1118842904.html
New $225Mln Aid for Ukraine Includes Air Defense Interceptors, Artillery Systems - Pentagon
New $225Mln Aid for Ukraine Includes Air Defense Interceptors, Artillery Systems - Pentagon
Sputnik International
The Pentagon announced on Friday that a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $225 million includes air defense interceptors, artillery systems, munitions, and anti-tank weapons.
2024-06-07T12:57+0000
2024-06-07T12:57+0000
2024-06-07T12:57+0000
world
ukraine
pentagon
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
javelin
us military
us military aid
military aid
foreign military aid
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129907_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80a312af0d082b56c784928eb634d9f7.jpg
"This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of $225 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent battlefield needs, such as: air defense interceptors; artillery systems and munitions; armored vehicles; and anti-tank weapons," the Pentagon said in a statement. Th package includes missiles for HAWK air defense systems; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; ammunition for HIMARS; M113 Armored Personnel Carriers; trailers to transport heavy equipment; coastal and riverine patrol boats; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; small arms ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions; night vision devices; as well as spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/biden-announces-225mln-aid-package-for-ukraine-1118838646.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129907_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8ef15ad3c1272d8fe6603eae2194dc3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
New $225Mln Aid for Ukraine Includes Air Defense Interceptors, Artillery Systems - Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon announced on Friday that a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $225 million includes air defense interceptors, artillery systems, munitions, and anti-tank weapons.