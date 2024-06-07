https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/biden-announces-225mln-aid-package-for-ukraine-1118838646.html

Biden Announces $225Mln Aid Package for Ukraine

Biden Announces $225Mln Aid Package for Ukraine

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced an additional $225 million to help Ukraine rebuild its electric grid.

2024-06-07T11:55+0000

2024-06-07T11:55+0000

2024-06-07T12:14+0000

world

joe biden

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

us

france

ukraine crisis

us military aid

military aid

foreign military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118800663_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ba1eac969519d211acc8624996834f66.jpg

"Today I’m also signing an additional package for $225 million to help you reconstruct your electric grid," Biden said during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in France. He also reiterated that the US would "not walk away" from Ukraine and apologized for a monthslong holdup in US military assistance.The White House press pool later said that it was told the $225 million in new support was for air defenses that could, among other things, defend the electric grid.Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Military aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict.Strikes are being carried out on energy, defense industry, military administration and communications facilities throughout the country. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops would not target residential buildings or social infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/russian-strikes-paralyze-ukraines-power-grid-heres-what-was-hit-1117484767.html

ukraine

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons