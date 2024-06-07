International
Putin Speaks at SPIEF Plenary Session
Biden Announces $225Mln Aid Package for Ukraine
US President Joe Biden on Friday announced an additional $225 million to help Ukraine rebuild its electric grid.
"Today I'm also signing an additional package for $225 million to help you reconstruct your electric grid," Biden said during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in France. He also reiterated that the US would "not walk away" from Ukraine and apologized for a monthslong holdup in US military assistance.The White House press pool later said that it was told the $225 million in new support was for air defenses that could, among other things, defend the electric grid.Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Military aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict.Strikes are being carried out on energy, defense industry, military administration and communications facilities throughout the country. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops would not target residential buildings or social infrastructure.
Biden Announces $225Mln Aid Package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Friday announced an additional $225 million to help Ukraine rebuild its electric grid.
"Today I’m also signing an additional package for $225 million to help you reconstruct your electric grid," Biden said during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in France.
He also reiterated that the US would "not walk away" from Ukraine and apologized for a monthslong holdup in US military assistance.
The White House press pool later said that it was told the $225 million in new support was for air defenses that could, among other things, defend the electric grid.
Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Military aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict.
Russian military strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure began on October 10, 2022 - two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, which Russian authorities claim was supported by Ukrainian special services.

Strikes are being carried out on energy, defense industry, military administration and communications facilities throughout the country. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops would not target residential buildings or social infrastructure.
