Nicaragua in Negotiations to Join BRICS - Presidential Adviser

The government of Nicaragua has set a goal to join BRICS and is negotiating this with the member countries, Adviser to the President of Nicaragua on Investment Laureano Ortega told Sputnik.
"Nicaragua has in fact already taken a clear position to become a BRICS partner country. This is our goal, we have already raised it with the chairman of the organization, which is currently officially Russia, and we are negotiating with the BRICS member countries to be able to be part of this great family," Ortega said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined the bloc as full members on January 1, 2024.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The government of Nicaragua has set a goal to join BRICS and is negotiating this with the member countries, Adviser to the President of Nicaragua on Investment Laureano Ortega told Sputnik.
"Nicaragua has in fact already taken a clear position to become a BRICS partner country. This is our goal, we have already raised it with the chairman of the organization, which is currently officially Russia, and we are negotiating with the BRICS member countries to be able to be part of this great family
," Ortega said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
BRICS is a major economic alliance of nations of the Global South, founded by Russia, China, India, and Brazil, with South Africa joining later. Recently, BRICS has undergone a major expansion with the addition of several new members.
Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined the bloc as full members on January 1, 2024.