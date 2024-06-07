https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/polish-troops-to-get-legal-right-to-use-weapons-on-border---prime-minister-1118842352.html
Polish Troops to Get Legal Right to Use Weapons on Border - Prime Minister
Polish Troops to Get Legal Right to Use Weapons on Border - Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Polish soldiers will be given the legal right to use weapons at the border after a recent scandal when they were arrested for firing shots, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.
2024-06-07T12:52+0000
2024-06-07T12:52+0000
2024-06-07T12:52+0000
military
europe
donald tusk
poland
polish defense ministry
european union (eu)
polish border service
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115732069_0:280:3076:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_f1c5ab44498a4619f8abc24f3662d8d3.jpg
A recent scandal was caused in Poland when photos were published by local media of handcuffed servicemen who were arrested for shooting at people trying to cross the Polish-Belarusian border illegally. "The possibility of using force and weapons in a threatening situation should be something obvious to the Polish soldier when defending the border," Tusk told reporters, adding that Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz was tasked with preparing proposals for relevant changes to Polish legislation. The defense minister is expected to present these proposals at a government meeting on June 10, Tusk added. On Wednesday, Polish news website Onet reported that the notorious firing incident took place in late March, but was carefully concealed. The Polish Defense Ministry confirmed that the servicemen who shot at the migrants were charged with endangering the life and health of people and abuse of power. They could face up to three years in prison.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/poland-reinstates-buffer-zone-along-belarusian-border--1118751503.html
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115732069_347:0:3076:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7a957b6406ea310a719081dc7a7caf52.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
polish troops, polish military, polish pm, poland, donald tusk
polish troops, polish military, polish pm, poland, donald tusk
Polish Troops to Get Legal Right to Use Weapons on Border - Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polish soldiers will be given the legal right to use weapons at the border after a recent scandal when they were arrested for firing shots, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.
A recent scandal was caused in Poland
when photos were published by local media of handcuffed servicemen who were arrested for shooting at people trying to cross the Polish-Belarusian border illegally.
"The possibility of using force and weapons in a threatening situation should be something obvious to the Polish soldier when defending the border," Tusk told reporters, adding that Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz was tasked with preparing proposals for relevant changes to Polish legislation.
The defense minister is expected to present these proposals at a government
meeting on June 10
, Tusk added.
On Wednesday, Polish news
website Onet reported that the notorious firing incident took place in late March, but was carefully concealed. The Polish Defense Ministry confirmed that the servicemen who shot at the migrants were charged with endangering the life and health of people and abuse of power. They could face up to three years in prison.
Polish border guards fired about 700 warning shots in May alone, which they are allowed to do under existing rules, the defense minister said on Thursday, adding that "the rules, nevertheless, need to be changed."