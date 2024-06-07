https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/us-taking-more-competitive-approach-to-nuclear-arms-control-1118850139.html

US Taking More 'Competitive Approach' to Nuclear Arms Control

US Taking More 'Competitive Approach' to Nuclear Arms Control

Sputnik International

The US is taking a more competitive approach to nuclear arms control and non-proliferation amid a changed international environment and active development of arsenals by Russia, China and North Korea, the White House National Security Council’s Senior Director for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Pranay Vaddi said on Friday.

2024-06-07T17:05+0000

2024-06-07T17:05+0000

2024-06-07T17:05+0000

military

us

russia

china

north korea

arms control association (aca)

us nuclear weapons

nuclear arsenal

nuclear weapons

republic of china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107701/64/1077016433_0:56:1363:823_1920x0_80_0_0_7c894cc021ba545940aae08597b6acdf.jpg

“We've adjusted our strategy to account for a more complex and worsening security environment, but we are in no way abandoning our principles. We are taking a more competitive approach,” Vaddi said during an Arms Control Association annual meeting.Vaddi also noted that the US may get to a point where it will be necessary to increase its current nuclear arsenal deployment numbers.The official went on to say that the prospects for strategic arms control between the United States and its adversaries are dim.“At least in the near term, the prospects for strategic arms control are dim,” Vaddi added. Russia and China are forcing the US and its allies to prepare for a world where nuclear competition occurs without numerical constraints, Vaddi said.The United States will keep adjusting its nuclear posture as long as Russia, China and North Korea remain on the same trajectory of nuclear arsenal development.According to Vaddi, the United States has already taken a number of steps in this regard, including the pursuit of the B61-13 gravity bomb and the extension of the life of certain Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines.He also pointed out that changes that China is currently making to its nuclear arsenal will impact the US tenor and ability to strike a new arms control agreement with Russia.“As it relates to the PRC, I hope that they will be willing to re-engage in our consultation on the arms control process soon, knowing that their behavior, the changes that they [China] are making will impact our ability and the tenor of the agreement that we may be able to strike with Russia,” Vaddi mentioned.US adversaries, including Russia, China and North Korea, have biological and chemical weapons capabilities that threaten the United States."Russia, the People’s Republic of China and North Korea are all expanding and diversifying their nuclear arsenals at a breakneck pace, showing little or no interest in arms control… They also possess capabilities relevant to chemical and biological warfare that pose a threat to the United States, allied and partner forces, as well as civilian populations," Vaddi told the conference.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/us-to-roll-out-more-assertive-nuclear-strategy---report-1118825357.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/potential-us-tactical-nuke-deployment-in-asia-pacific-could-bring-catastrophic-fallout---expert-1118807951.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/whats-behind-us-air-forces-sudden-minuteman-iii-test-launch-plans-1118749073.html

russia

china

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

american nukes, us nuclear arms, us nuclear weapons, what nukes does america have, us nuclear arsenal, nuclear arms control