Iran Says Foreign Occupation to Blame for Most of Afghanistan's Woes

The reason for the majority of problems and challenges Afghanistan is facing is the previous occupation of this country and lack of attention to its economic development by the occupiers, Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri said in a statement on Saturday.

On Saturday, representatives of Iran, Russia, Pakistan and China convened in Tehran for a meeting of the Regional Contact Group on Afghanistan. Despite the fact that the occupation forces have left Afghanistan, the country still faces developmental obstacles as its people's access to Afghan resources had been limited, the official said. The so-called occupation forces are therefore responsible for destroying the economic infrastructure of Afghanistan and should pay their share to compensate for the damage done to the country by its economic underdevelopment, the statement read. One of the problems which the Middle East is facing right now is the massive migration of Afghans to the neighboring countries, Bagheri said, adding there should be a UN-controlled mechanism established to help Afghanistan to return all the emigrants back, providing them with land and decent living conditions. Iran has always supported constructive initiatives aimed at reaching peace and stability in Afghanistan, including meetings of foreign ministers from countries neighboring Afghanistan and Moscow format talks, the minister said in the statement. The Tehran meeting is attended by Pakistan's Special Representative on Afghanistan Asif Durrani, Iranian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Chinese Special Envoy to Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong, and Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov. The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-installed and financed government as US and NATO troops were leaving the country after almost 20 years of military presence there. The Taliban government is not recognized by the United Nations. Numerous countries and international organizations cut aid and ties with Kabul.

