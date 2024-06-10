https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/brics-expert-forum-held-on-the-sidelines-of-spief-1118893042.html

The BRICS Expert Forum, BRICS Goals in the Context of a New World Order, took place on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group and Xinhua News Agency.The expert panel included First Deputy State Duma Speaker Alexander Zhukov, philosopher and public figure Alexander Dugin, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Brazilian Center for International Relations Jose Pio Borges, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeyev, Vice Rector of the National Research University - Higher School of Economics and Head of the BRICS Expert Council–Russia Viktoria Panova, Director of the BRICS Institute in New Delhi Binod Singh Ajatshatru, President of the BRICS International Forum Purnima Anand (India), Director of the Center for BRICS Studies at Fudan University Shen Yi (China), Vice President of Xinhua Institute Cui Feng (China), Executive Director of the Institute for Global Dialogue Philani Mthembu (South Africa), Director of the Center for Africa-China Studies (CACS) at the University of Johannesburg Merthold (David) Monyae (South Africa), as well as experts from leading think tanks and educational centers in Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, Russia and Saudi Arabia.The moderator, Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group Dmitry Kiselev, opened the discussion pointing out that a new international system, a new architecture of society is being forged today, the BRICS association being a key element of this new global system.In his welcome address to the forum participants, Editor-in-Chief of Xinhua News Agency Lyu Yansong emphasized that the BRICS countries need to stay united to rebuff coercive actions and resist economic pressure aimed at breaking their cooperative ties.During several sessions, the speakers discussed the main BRICS goals and objectives, opportunities for stepping up cooperation in trade, global innovation, mutual payments in national currencies, stronger partnerships in education, and creating a common BRICS cultural space. They also participated in the SPIEF Plenary Session attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bolivian President Luis Arce and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The heads of the Rossiya Segodnya and Xinhua signed an agreement to host the BRICS Expert Forum in May 2024 during Vladimir Putin’s state visit to China, the President’s first foreign trip since his official inauguration.

