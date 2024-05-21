https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/russia-begins-drills-on-preparation-and-use-of-non-strategic-nuclear-weapons-1118567091.html
Russia Begins Drills on Preparation and Use of Non-Strategic Nuclear Weapons
Sputnik International
Earlier this month, the Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian General Staff, on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, had begun preparations to hold exercises with missile formations of the Southern Military District and Navy forces.
Russia's Southern Military District has begun the first stage of an exercise involving practical training in the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, the Defence Ministry said."In accordance with the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the first stage of the drills has begun in the Southern Military District under the leadership of the General Staff of the armed forces of the Russian Federation with practical testing of the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons," the statement said.The drills with the non-strategic nuclear weapons train for receipt of special munitions and equipment of launch vehicles, the ministry added.
Earlier this month, the Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian General Staff, on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, had begun preparations to hold exercises with missile formations of the Southern Military District and Navy forces.