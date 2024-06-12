https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/netherlands-has-no-plans-to-send-military-instructors-to-ukraine-1118913084.html

Netherlands Has No Plans to Send Military Instructors to Ukraine

The Netherlands has no intention of sending military instructors to Ukraine, Dutch PM Mark Rutte has told Dutch broadcaster NOS on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 held in Berlin.

"You always have to think creatively, and I appreciate that about the French, but the Netherlands has no intention of doing this," the prime minister said when asked whether Amsterdam intends to send military instructors to Ukraine, as French President Emmanuel Macron plans to do.Macron said on Friday that France plans to soon finalize the creation of a coalition of countries ready to send military instructors to Ukraine.In late May, French media reported that Macron was seeking to establish a European coalition for sending military instructors to Ukraine. On Thursday, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said France had no plans to send its troops to Ukraine and had never trained the Ukrainian military on the territory of Ukraine, adding, however, that the issue of sending French military instructors to Kiev was not a taboo. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said any foreign military instructors who train Ukrainian troops will have no immunity and called the rhetoric from Paris and London over the possibility of sending soldiers to Ukraine dangerous.

