"You always have to think creatively, and I appreciate that about the French, but the Netherlands has no intention of doing this," the prime minister said when asked whether Amsterdam intends to send military instructors to Ukraine, as French President Emmanuel Macron plans to do.Macron said on Friday that France plans to soon finalize the creation of a coalition of countries ready to send military instructors to Ukraine.In late May, French media reported that Macron was seeking to establish a European coalition for sending military instructors to Ukraine. On Thursday, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said France had no plans to send its troops to Ukraine and had never trained the Ukrainian military on the territory of Ukraine, adding, however, that the issue of sending French military instructors to Kiev was not a taboo. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said any foreign military instructors who train Ukrainian troops will have no immunity and called the rhetoric from Paris and London over the possibility of sending soldiers to Ukraine dangerous.
Netherlands Has No Plans to Send Military Instructors to Ukraine

05:29 GMT 12.06.2024 (Updated: 05:33 GMT 12.06.2024)
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Netherlands has no intention of sending military instructors to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has told Dutch broadcaster NOS on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 held in Berlin.
"You always have to think creatively, and I appreciate that about the French, but the Netherlands has no intention of doing this," the prime minister said when asked whether Amsterdam intends to send military instructors to Ukraine, as French President Emmanuel Macron plans to do.
Macron said on Friday that France plans to soon finalize the creation of a coalition of countries ready to send military instructors to Ukraine.
A Patriot missile system is pictured during the German Chancellor's visit at the military part of the airport in Cologne-Wahn, western Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2024
Military
Norway to Provide Ukraine With $257Mln in Aid for Air Defense Measures - Defense Ministry
05:12 GMT
In late May, French media reported that Macron was seeking to establish a European coalition for sending military instructors to Ukraine. On Thursday, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said France had no plans to send its troops to Ukraine and had never trained the Ukrainian military on the territory of Ukraine, adding, however, that the issue of sending French military instructors to Kiev was not a taboo.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said any foreign military instructors who train Ukrainian troops will have no immunity and called the rhetoric from Paris and London over the possibility of sending soldiers to Ukraine dangerous.
