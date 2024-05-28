https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/ukraines-use-of-chemical-weapons-became-systematic-with-us-silent-consent---russian-mod-1118663254.html
Ukraine's Use of Chemical Weapons Became Systematic With US' Silent Consent - Russian MoD
Ukraine's Use of Chemical Weapons Became Systematic With US' Silent Consent - Russian MoD
The use by Ukrainian forces of poisonous substances and chemical riot control agents has acquired a systematic nature with the silent consent of Washington, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.
"With the silent consent of Washington, the use by Ukrainian militants of poisonous substances and chemical riot control agents during their special operations has become systematic," Kirillov said at a briefing. "Numerous cases of the Ukrainian side using the irritant substance chloropicrin, often mixed with chloroacetophenone, have been recorded in the Donetsk region, in the settlements of Bogdanovka, Gorlovka, Kremenovka, and Artyomovsk (Bakhmut)," he added. Kirillov reminded that Ukrainian neo-Nazis first used the dangerous substance chloropicrin against those who opposed the Euromaidan during the siege of the Trade Unions House in Odessa on May 2, 2014. He noted that Russian law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation, which identified the perpetrators of the terrorist act.According to Kirillov, the use of this toxic substance was indicated by the militants' possession of pre-prepared filtering gas masks, the appearance of characteristic yellow-green smoke after the Trade Unions House fire started, and attempts to mask the use of toxic chemicals with the aftermath of the fire."Recently, Kiev used gas grenades containing the irritant substance CS against Russian servicemen. "Hand grenades with chemical irritants, labeled Teren-6, were dropped from Ukrainian UAVs onto positions of Russian troops, and a stash containing these munitions was discovered in the territory of Donetsk. According to testimony from Ukrainian prisoners of war, assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are equipped with such grenades," the official added.The Ukrainian Armed Forces also used the chemical agent BZ against Russian servicemen.Kirillov noted that Ukrainian armed formations are also employing other listed chemicals."We are referring to instances of using the combat chemical agent BZ against Russian servicemen in August 2022 and silyl acid in February 2023," he explained."The statements from Ukrainian military representatives about their possession of phosphorus organic compounds, including analogs of the combat chemical agent Tabun (GA), raise particular concern," Kirillov added.He opined that Ukraine is requesting antidotes and gas masks in excessive quantities, indicates plans for the use of toxic substances.In addition, Ukrainian nationalists persist in their attempts to destroy chemically hazardous facilities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics."The attempts by Ukrainian nationalists to destroy chemically hazardous facilities in the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics persist, thereby creating a threat of chemical contamination to the civilian population of the regions," Kirillov said. He reminded that industrial facilities such as Zarya in the town of Rubezhnoye, Azot in Severodonetsk, and the Koksokhim plant in Avdeyevka have been repeatedly subjected to massive missile strikes before.US Continue to Develop New Chemical WeaponsThe Pentagon continues to develop new and upgrade existing non-lethal chemical munitions, as well as other chemical weapon delivery systems."According to available information, the Pentagon continues to develop new and upgrade existing non-lethal chemical munitions and other chemical weapon delivery systems, such as 120mm mortar rounds, 155mm artillery shells, and 120mm tank rounds," Kirillov said at the briefing.OPCW turns blind eye to the fact that the US is still storing highly toxic reactive masses at chemical weapons destruction facilities. "I would like to draw your attention once again to the fact that according to the established deadlines by the OPCW, the United States was supposed to complete the destruction of declared chemical weapons stocks by 2007. However, despite having the economic potential, they only accomplished this in 2023, delaying the deadline twice citing financial, organizational, and technical difficulties. The United States still retains remaining highly toxic reactive masses at chemical weapons destruction facilities. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons does not seem to notice this fact," he said.The US has also developed a legal framework that regulates a wide range of scenarios for the use of chemical agents by the US armed forces, Kirillov added."Washington not only did not abandon the use of chemical agents, but also enshrined the possibility of their use at the legislative level. Thus, the United States has adopted a combined arms manual on the use of non-lethal weapons," Kirillov told reporters, adding that it defines the procedure for the use of non-lethal chemical weapons by military units during special, humanitarian, counter-terrorism operations and peacekeeping missions.If previously the US talked about using such weapons only in response to the enemy’s chemical aggression, an important aspect of the new rules is the ability to use toxic chemicals unilaterally," the official said.
Kirillov emphasized that while chloroacetophenone is classified as a chemical riot control agent, chloropicrin is listed under Schedule 3 of the Chemical Weapons Convention.
Kirillov reminded that Ukrainian neo-Nazis first used the dangerous substance chloropicrin against those who opposed the Euromaidan during the siege of the Trade Unions House in Odessa
on May 2, 2014.
"There are grounds to believe that the action carried out in Odessa was premeditated, meticulously planned to exploit the effects of the toxic substances used, aimed at inflicting maximum casualties," Kirillov added.
He noted that Russian law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation, which identified the perpetrators of the terrorist act.
According to Kirillov, the use of this toxic substance was indicated by the militants' possession of pre-prepared filtering gas masks, the appearance of characteristic yellow-green smoke after the Trade Unions House fire
started, and attempts to mask the use of toxic chemicals with the aftermath of the fire."
Recently, Kiev used gas grenades containing the irritant substance CS against Russian servicemen.
"The Russian side has recorded and confirmed cases of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using munitions not only loaded with chloropicrin but also with other chemical irritants. Gas grenades of American production containing the substance CS were employed against Russian servicemen in the Krasny Liman and Boguslav regions," Kirillov said.
"Hand grenades with chemical irritants, labeled Teren-6
, were dropped from Ukrainian UAVs
onto positions of Russian troops, and a stash containing these munitions was discovered in the territory of Donetsk. According to testimony from Ukrainian prisoners of war, assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are equipped with such grenades," the official added.
CS is an irritant chemical substance. It is a white, solid, slightly volatile crystalline substance with a pepper-like odor. It is poorly soluble in water, moderately soluble in alcohol, and well soluble in acetone and chloroform. In combat conditions, it is dispersed as an aerosol. CS in low concentrations irritates the eyes and upper respiratory tract, while in high concentrations, it causes burns to exposed skin areas, and in some cases, paralysis of the respiratory and circulatory systems leading to death.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces also used the chemical agent BZ against Russian servicemen.
"Ukrainian armed formations are also employing other listed chemicals. We are referring to instances of using the combat chemical agent BZ against Russian servicemen in August 2022 and silyl acid in February 2023," he said at the briefing."
9 February 2023, 13:14 GMT
Kirillov noted that Ukrainian armed formations are also employing other listed chemicals
.
"We are referring to instances of using the combat chemical agent BZ against Russian servicemen in August 2022 and silyl acid in February 2023," he explained.
"The statements from Ukrainian military representatives about their possession of phosphorus organic compounds, including analogs of the combat chemical agent Tabun (GA), raise particular concern," Kirillov added.
He opined that Ukraine is requesting antidotes and gas masks in excessive quantities, indicates plans for the use of toxic substances
.
"The requests from Ukraine for the supply of antidotes, gas masks, and other personal protective equipment in volumes that are clearly excessive testify to plans for large-scale use of toxic substances," Kirillov said.
In addition, Ukrainian nationalists persist in their attempts to destroy chemically hazardous facilities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
"The attempts by Ukrainian nationalists to destroy chemically hazardous facilities in the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics persist, thereby creating a threat of chemical contamination to the civilian population of the regions
," Kirillov said.
He reminded that industrial facilities such as Zarya in the town of Rubezhnoye, Azot in Severodonetsk, and the Koksokhim plant in Avdeyevka have been repeatedly subjected to massive missile strikes before.
US Continue to Develop New Chemical Weapons
The Pentagon continues to develop
new and upgrade existing non-lethal chemical munitions, as well as other chemical weapon delivery systems.
"According to available information, the Pentagon continues to develop new and upgrade existing non-lethal chemical munitions and other chemical weapon delivery systems, such as 120mm mortar rounds, 155mm artillery shells, and 120mm tank rounds," Kirillov said at the briefing.
"Annually, no less than 10 million dollars is allocated for their procurement for use in combat zones," he added.
OPCW turns blind eye
to the fact that the US is still storing highly toxic reactive masses at chemical weapons destruction facilities. "I would like to draw your attention once again to the fact that according to the established deadlines by the OPCW, the United States was supposed to complete the destruction of declared chemical weapons stocks by 2007. However, despite having the economic potential, they only accomplished this in 2023, delaying the deadline twice citing financial, organizational, and technical difficulties. The United States still retains remaining highly toxic reactive masses at chemical weapons destruction facilities. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
does not seem to notice this fact," he said.
The US has also developed a legal framework that regulates a wide range of scenarios for the use of chemical agents by the US armed forces, Kirillov added.
"Washington not only did not abandon the use of chemical agents, but also enshrined the possibility of their use at the legislative level. Thus, the United States has adopted a combined arms manual on the use of non-lethal weapons," Kirillov told reporters, adding that it defines the procedure for the use of non-lethal chemical weapons by military units during special, humanitarian, counter-terrorism operations and peacekeeping missions.
If previously the US talked about using such weapons only in response to the enemy's chemical aggression
, an important aspect of the new rules is the ability to use toxic chemicals unilaterally," the official said.
"Thus, the United States has created a legal framework regulating a wide range of scenarios for the use of chemical weapons by the armed forces," Kirillov said.
The United States annually allocates at least $10 million to purchase non-lethal chemical munitions for the use in combat areas, the official said, adding that the Pentagon continues the development of new and modernization of existing non-lethal chemical munitions.