Live Updates: Russia Appreciates North Korea's Full-Fledged Support for Russian Policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov earlier said that the two leaders are due to discuss “the most important and sensitive issues” during Wednesday’s talks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have begun talks at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang with the participation of delegations.
Putin is currently on a state visit to North Korea, which is largely focused on the international agenda. Moscow and Pyongyang are expected to sign a number of bilateral documents, including a landmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.
05:21 GMT 19.06.2024
05:15 GMT 19.06.2024
Kim Jong-un Praises Russia’s Role in Strategic Balance in the World, Fully Supports Special Military Operation
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un noted during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday the role of Moscow in maintaining strategic stability in the world and expressed full support for Russia in conduction the special military operation.
"The government of North Korea appreciates the important mission and role of a strong Russia in maintaining strategic stability and balance in the world, and also expresses full support and solidarity to the Russian government, army and people in carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine to protect sovereignty, security interests, and also territorial integrity," Kim said.
05:08 GMT 19.06.2024
05:05 GMT 19.06.2024
05:04 GMT 19.06.2024
05:01 GMT 19.06.2024
04:52 GMT 19.06.2024
Putin Hopes to Hold Next Meeting with Kim Jong-un in Russia, Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Wednesday, expressed hope that their next meeting will take place in Moscow.
"I am very glad about our new meeting, [I] hope the next one will take place in Russia, in Moscow," the Russian president told the North Korean leader, thanking him for the invitation to come to Pyongyang.
Putin also expressed confidence that their talks in Pyongyang today will be productive.
04:49 GMT 19.06.2024
04:45 GMT 19.06.2024
04:44 GMT 19.06.2024
04:42 GMT 19.06.2024
Russia Fighting Against Imperialist Policy Being Imposed by US for Decades - Putin
Russia is fighting against imperialist policies that have been being imposed by the United States for decades, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in an extended format on Wednesday.
"I am referring to our struggle against the hegemonic policy imposed for decades, the imperialist policy of the United States and satellites towards the Russian Federation," Putin said, thanking the North Korean leader for supporting Russia's policy, including in the Ukrainian crisis.