Live Updates: Russia Appreciates North Korea's Full-Fledged Support for Russian Policy

Putin Hopes to Hold Next Meeting with Kim Jong-un in Russia, Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Wednesday, expressed hope that their next meeting will take place in Moscow.

"I am very glad about our new meeting, [I] hope the next one will take place in Russia, in Moscow," the Russian president told the North Korean leader, thanking him for the invitation to come to Pyongyang.

Putin also expressed confidence that their talks in Pyongyang today will be productive.