Russia Wary of NATO's Potential Opposition to Eurasian Security Framework

Russia expects NATO to try to interfere with efforts to create a Eurasian security framework that would rival the US-led military alliance, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"NATO will interfere with such fair processes, but they have no alternatives," Lavrov said during a trip to Kazakhstan. Lavrov spoke after meeting his counterparts from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)'s member states in the Kazakh city of Almaty. He said that the six nations making up the CSTO recognized the need for a new regional security architecture. "Eurasian security faces threats from many different directions, although the main source of these threats is NATO's aggressive behavior. The alliance wants to privatize and become the sole guarantor of stability in our vast region," Lavrov said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the future security architecture would be open to every European and Asian country, including NATO members. Russia, along with its allies in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, wants to have serious UN talks on indivisible security.

