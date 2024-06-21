International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/russia-wary-of-natos-potential-opposition-to-eurasian-security-framework-1119044893.html
Russia Wary of NATO's Potential Opposition to Eurasian Security Framework
Russia Wary of NATO's Potential Opposition to Eurasian Security Framework
Sputnik International
Russia expects NATO to try to interfere with efforts to create a Eurasian security framework that would rival the US-led military alliance, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
2024-06-21T09:56+0000
2024-06-21T09:56+0000
military
sergey lavrov
russia
kazakhstan
nato
collective security treaty organization (csto)
csto
eurasia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119044731_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7ae78d86a25a8bbe3c4ecceab2a4081e.jpg
"NATO will interfere with such fair processes, but they have no alternatives," Lavrov said during a trip to Kazakhstan. Lavrov spoke after meeting his counterparts from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)'s member states in the Kazakh city of Almaty. He said that the six nations making up the CSTO recognized the need for a new regional security architecture. "Eurasian security faces threats from many different directions, although the main source of these threats is NATO's aggressive behavior. The alliance wants to privatize and become the sole guarantor of stability in our vast region," Lavrov said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the future security architecture would be open to every European and Asian country, including NATO members. Russia, along with its allies in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, wants to have serious UN talks on indivisible security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/putin-suggests-creation-of-new-security-system-in-eurasia-1118949232.html
russia
kazakhstan
eurasia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119044731_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_69d5e8c951be2f89911d947cf2389442.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, kazakhstan, csto, nato, eurasian security
russia, kazakhstan, csto, nato, eurasian security

Russia Wary of NATO's Potential Opposition to Eurasian Security Framework

09:56 GMT 21.06.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankA soldier demonstrates the operation of the Harpoon-3 complex, designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles, as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces drills
A soldier demonstrates the operation of the Harpoon-3 complex, designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles, as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ALMATY (Sputnik) - Russia expects NATO to try to interfere with efforts to create a Eurasian security framework that would rival the US-led military alliance, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"NATO will interfere with such fair processes, but they have no alternatives," Lavrov said during a trip to Kazakhstan.
Lavrov spoke after meeting his counterparts from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)'s member states in the Kazakh city of Almaty. He said that the six nations making up the CSTO recognized the need for a new regional security architecture.
"Eurasian security faces threats from many different directions, although the main source of these threats is NATO's aggressive behavior. The alliance wants to privatize and become the sole guarantor of stability in our vast region," Lavrov said.
In this file photo taken Saturday, May 24, 2014, China's Harbin (112) guided missile destroyer takes part in a week-long China-Russia Joint Sea-2014 navy exercise at the East China Sea off Shanghai, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2024
Military
Putin Proposes Creation of New Security System in Eurasia
14 June, 09:57 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the future security architecture would be open to every European and Asian country, including NATO members. Russia, along with its allies in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, wants to have serious UN talks on indivisible security.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала