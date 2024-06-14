https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/putins-eurasia-security-proposal-is-kind-gesture-that-europeans-should-grasp---1118956878.html

Putin’s Eurasia Security Proposal is ‘Kind Gesture That Europeans Should Grasp’

Putin’s Eurasia Security Proposal is ‘Kind Gesture That Europeans Should Grasp’

Sputnik International

It’s clear that Eurasia is the natural space for Russia to exist and it is in Moscow’s interests "to have a pacified, harmonious and collaborative set of relations" in the continent, Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, told Sputnik.

2024-06-14T14:41+0000

2024-06-14T14:41+0000

2024-06-14T14:41+0000

analysis

russia

eurasia

vladimir putin

security

proposal

speech

nato

government

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118956717_0:126:3197:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_abffe2948449f6cf5f01624d4132f13c.jpg

It’s clear that Eurasia is the natural space for Russia to exist and it is in Moscow’s interests "to have a pacified, harmonious and collaborative set of relations" in the continent, Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, told Sputnik.Developing a new security architecture in Eurasia should become the main priority for Europeans, Raffone said, expressing regret that European leaders are "so mean and insignificant intellectually and in terms of power, that they are paralyzed by their self-fulfilling narratives."He recalled that Putin’s security vision on Eurasia was outlined in the Russian president’s speech at the Munich conference in 2007."On the table remain a broken military alliance (NATO), the clear political defeat of European bellicose governments and political parties, and, more importantly, the absence of vision and a new security architecture for Europe and Eurasia," the CIPI Foundation director said.He spoke after Putin underscored the need to start an extensive discussion on a new system of bilateral and multilateral collective security guarantees in Eurasia, a proposal that he made in a speech at Friday’s meeting with senior officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry.The Russian president stressed that his proposal pertains to the formation of a framework for equal and indivisible security pertaining to Eurasia.Putin underlined the need to promote the idea of a Eurasian security system by intensifying dialogue within the Union State, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/putin-suggests-creation-of-new-security-system-in-eurasia-1118949232.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/russia-keen-to-expand-cooperation-with-neighbors-in-eurasia-1116778639.html

russia

eurasia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

eurasia, eurasia security, putin's mfa speech, europe, asia, paolo raffone