West Expects Conflict to End in Ukraine Out of NATO, Russia Retaining Gains - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Many international diplomats expect the Ukrainian conflict to end in a ceasefire, with Moscow retaining its territorial gains and Kiev staying out of NATO, a UK news magazine reported on Friday, citing a former Western senior official.
"It's devastatingly obvious how this war will end. Ceasefire along the line of control, plus security guarantees for Kiev short of full NATO membership. No formal ceding of territory. Ukraine becomes like Cyprus – an EU member which does not recognize that it's been partitioned," The Spectator quoted the former statesman as saying.
The world seems to be moving into a "pre-peace" position following the recent Swiss conference on Ukraine, which reportedly demonstrated that international support for a war of attrition was waning and that the time of compromises was beginning.
A former senior official in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration told The Spectator that, rather than becoming "a new benchmark of international support" for Kiev, the conference only showed that Ukraine did not have the Global South on its side.
On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would stop its military operation and begin negotiations with Ukraine as soon as Kiev ordered troops out of the Russia-controlled territories and abandoned plans to join NATO.