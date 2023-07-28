https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/ukraine-bombed-residential-area-with-cluster-munitions-killing-one-woman-1112211720.html

Ukraine Bombed Residential Area With Cluster Munitions, Killing One Woman

Ukraine Bombed Residential Area With Cluster Munitions, Killing One Woman

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the town of Tokmak in Zaporozhye three times with cluster munitions, killing a civilian woman, the acting governor of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, reported on his Telegram channel.

2023-07-28T11:01+0000

2023-07-28T11:01+0000

2023-07-28T11:01+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

joe biden

vladimir putin

ukrainian armed forces

cluster munitions

war crimes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111753198_0:175:3019:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac803f42000853d971ecc0a9026eab9.jpg

"Yesterday, the enemy launched three rocket attacks with cluster munitions on the residential area of Tokmak. As a result of the shelling, a private residential building caught fire and a woman was killed," he posted on social media.Another local resident was injured and has been hospitalized.Balitsky noted that the second missile was intercepted by air defense systems, and the third projectile did not explode, and will be safely disposed of by sappers.Since March 2022, Tokmak has been under the control of Russian forces.In July, US President Joe Biden announced the White House's decision to supply Kiev with cluster munitions. Commenting on the supplies, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled that previous US administrations had called such actions criminal. According to him, "this is how it should be treated."The peculiarity of these munitions is the lack of self-destruct mechanisms. According to the US military, between 5 and 14 percent of these munitions may not detonate at all due to prolonged storage. In this case, they function as mines and pose a threat to civilians even after the conflict is over.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/ukrainian-troops-deploy-foreign-made-cluster-bombs-in-lprs-village---source-1112098760.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/sputnik-military-correspondent-killed-in-ukrainian-shelling-1112060149.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian army equipment, ukraine cluster munitions, ukraine cluster munitions use, ukraine cluster munitions 2023 use