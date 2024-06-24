International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/appetite-for-destruction-us-gambles-on-new-texas-factory-to-churn-out-ammo-for-ukraine-1119092854.html
Appetite for Destruction: US Gambles on New Texas Factory to Churn Out Ammo for Ukraine
Appetite for Destruction: US Gambles on New Texas Factory to Churn Out Ammo for Ukraine
Sputnik International
Texas factory is geared up to churn out a monthly 100,000 155mm shells for ukraine by the end of 2025.
2024-06-24T11:15+0000
2024-06-24T11:15+0000
military
military & intelligence
us
texas
ukraine
nato
pentagon
shells
ammunition
proxy war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111938569_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f74dc4b7443ae15785e241b9cd378496.jpg
A Texas factory that reportedly cost US$500 million to build is geared towards boosting the gravy train of US warmongers.NATO’s proxy conflict in Ukraine has an avid appetite for ammunition and has eaten its way into both US and EU stocks with lackluster results to show for it. The Pentagon is hoping the General Dynamics facility in Mesquite, Texas, will help satiate this ammo craving.American factories in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, together produce about 36,000 155mm shells per month. Managed by General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD.N), the new Universal Artillery Projectile Lines facility jam-packed with cutting-edge machinery can churn out 30,000 units per month for the Kiev regime. The plant was bankrolled through supplemental spending bills from FY 2022 and 2023, and boasts three production lines. Its novel equipment enables the manufacture of various shells and mortars on the same line. Empty shells made in Mesquite will be sent to a plant in Burlington, Iowa, for filling. The target goal is to churn out a monthly amount of 100,000 by the end of 2025.The United States and European countries have shipped tens of billions-worth of sophisticated military hardware to Ukraine, emptying their own armories of critical arms and ammunition stocks. None of the pricey hardware that taxpayers were fleeced over has helped Kiev, as the Zelensky regime racks up huge manpower losses in the face of consistent gains by Russia’s military. In the meantime, American weapons makers have been enjoying a profit-making bonanza, fueled by the “well-greased” machine of lobbying in the US Congress.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/high-dollar-us-military-equipment-not-performing-well-in-ukraine---blackwater-founder-1118570480.html
texas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111938569_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fade93e61583d873218205f5797f2d6b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
155mm shells for ukraine, military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
155mm shells for ukraine, military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons

Appetite for Destruction: US Gambles on New Texas Factory to Churn Out Ammo for Ukraine

11:15 GMT 24.06.2024
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeA steel worker manufactures 155 mm M795 artillery projectiles at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023.
A steel worker manufactures 155 mm M795 artillery projectiles at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2024
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Ukraine proxy conflict continues to feed the insatiable US cycle of arms spending and production, with yet another newly-unveiled manufacturing facility joining its ranks.
A Texas factory that reportedly cost US$500 million to build is geared towards boosting the gravy train of US warmongers.
NATO’s proxy conflict in Ukraine has an avid appetite for ammunition and has eaten its way into both US and EU stocks with lackluster results to show for it. The Pentagon is hoping the General Dynamics facility in Mesquite, Texas, will help satiate this ammo craving.
American factories in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, together produce about 36,000 155mm shells per month. Managed by General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD.N), the new Universal Artillery Projectile Lines facility jam-packed with cutting-edge machinery can churn out 30,000 units per month for the Kiev regime.
© Photo : Desiree Rios/The New York TimesScreenshot of production line for making 155-millimeter shells at the General Dynamics facility in Mesquite, Texas.
Screenshot of production line for making 155-millimeter shells at General Dynamics facility in Mesquite, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2024
Screenshot of production line for making 155-millimeter shells at the General Dynamics facility in Mesquite, Texas.
© Photo : Desiree Rios/The New York Times
The plant was bankrolled through supplemental spending bills from FY 2022 and 2023, and boasts three production lines. Its novel equipment enables the manufacture of various shells and mortars on the same line. Empty shells made in Mesquite will be sent to a plant in Burlington, Iowa, for filling. The target goal is to churn out a monthly amount of 100,000 by the end of 2025.
The United States and European countries have shipped tens of billions-worth of sophisticated military hardware to Ukraine, emptying their own armories of critical arms and ammunition stocks. None of the pricey hardware that taxpayers were fleeced over has helped Kiev, as the Zelensky regime racks up huge manpower losses in the face of consistent gains by Russia’s military. In the meantime, American weapons makers have been enjoying a profit-making bonanza, fueled by the “well-greased” machine of lobbying in the US Congress.
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2024
Military
High-Dollar US Military Equipment Not Performing Well in Ukraine - Blackwater Founder
21 May, 18:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала