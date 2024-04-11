International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/ukraine-relies-on-us-made-155mm-artillery-shells-as-eu-production-lags---pentagon-1117871250.html
Ukraine Relies on US-Made 155mm Artillery Shells as EU Production Lags - Pentagon
Ukraine Relies on US-Made 155mm Artillery Shells as EU Production Lags - Pentagon
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian military is currently mainly dependent on US-made 155-millimeter artillery shells as European production has "not been up and running yet," US European Command chief Gen. Christopher Cavoli said on Thursday.
2024-04-11T14:08+0000
2024-04-11T14:08+0000
military
us
sergey lavrov
ukraine
russia
slovakia
european union (eu)
ukraine crisis
military aid
us military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111938569_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f74dc4b7443ae15785e241b9cd378496.jpg
"Right now, Ukraine for 155-millimeter shells is mainly dependent on US production. European production has just not been up and running yet," Cavoli said at a Senate armed services committee hearing. Europe is, however, seeking to increase its 155-millimeter shell production and planning investments to accelerate the output, Cavoli said. The top US general in Europe pointed to countries such as Slovakia as an example of production ramp-up but noted that much remains to be done. "The EU and NATO are cooperating closely on lifting production, and I believe they're going to break down some barriers and get that going," Cavoli continued, adding that it would take several months before they reach US levels of output. Russia has consistently warned the West against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, arguing they will do nothing but escalate hostilities and prolong the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any military cargo will be a legitimate target for Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/zelensky-agrees-to-rack-up-new-us-military-aid-as-debt-as-army-warns-of-critical-shortages-1117797129.html
ukraine
russia
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111938569_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fade93e61583d873218205f5797f2d6b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons

Ukraine Relies on US-Made 155mm Artillery Shells as EU Production Lags - Pentagon

14:08 GMT 11.04.2024
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeA steel worker manufactures 155 mm M795 artillery projectiles at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023.
A steel worker manufactures 155 mm M795 artillery projectiles at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2024
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Ukrainian military is currently mainly dependent on US-made 155-millimeter artillery shells as European production has "not been up and running yet," US European Command chief Gen. Christopher Cavoli said on Thursday.
"Right now, Ukraine for 155-millimeter shells is mainly dependent on US production. European production has just not been up and running yet," Cavoli said at a Senate armed services committee hearing.
Europe is, however, seeking to increase its 155-millimeter shell production and planning investments to accelerate the output, Cavoli said.
Bands broken, dozens of 155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions rounds wait to be loaded into M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and M992 Field Artillery Support Vehicles Sept. 20 at the Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division motor pool at Camp Hovey, South Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Zelensky Agrees to Rack Up New US Military Aid as Debt as Army Warns of Critical Shortages
7 April, 13:41 GMT
The top US general in Europe pointed to countries such as Slovakia as an example of production ramp-up but noted that much remains to be done.
"The EU and NATO are cooperating closely on lifting production, and I believe they're going to break down some barriers and get that going," Cavoli continued, adding that it would take several months before they reach US levels of output.

In February, Czech President Petr Pavel told the Munich Security Conference that Prague had located 500,000 155mm rounds and another 300,000 122mm rounds in an unnamed non-European country that was ready to supply them to Ukraine if timely funding was provided.

Russia has consistently warned the West against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, arguing they will do nothing but escalate hostilities and prolong the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any military cargo will be a legitimate target for Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала