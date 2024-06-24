https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/russian-seasons-festival-amazes-brazil-1119138732.html
Russian Seasons Festival Amazes Brazil
Russian Seasons Festival Amazes Brazil
As part of an ongoing series of shows bringing the Russian culture to stages all over Brazil, it is now Sao Paulo’s turn to host the Russian Seasons festival.
On Monday, the Sao Pedro Theatre in Sao Paulo was chosen to host vibrant displays of the Russian culture. With local authorities and dance enthusiasts in attendance, the event welcomed the world-renowned Vaganova Ballet Academy to the country. Among those present at the festival was Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetskiy.The ambassador told Sputnik Brazil that he was “absolutely convinced that Brazil has a lot of interest in Russian culture.”“No doubt, it was [Russian art critic and Ballets Russes founder Sergei] Diaghilev, who first brought the classics to Rio de Janeiro a century ago," he added. "And now we are bringing back the heirs of the Russian classical ballet, who raised the culture to unimaginable heights.”At a press conference with Labetskiy, Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet rector Nikolay Tsiskaridze highlighted the importance of promoting Russian culture in Brazil.He added that he puts “high hopes in the Rio de Janeiro workshop” and is “eager to see who will come [there].”Cancel Culture? A Thing of the Past!At the opening of the Russian Seasons in Brazil, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova gave an exclusive interview to Sputnik Brazil, addressing cancel culture and maintaining Russia’s global cultural ties.Responding to a question about the changing trend in acceptance of Russian culture, the minister expressed concern about the negative influence of some political and public figures from hostile countries who have used social media to urge a rejection of Russian culture.Lyubimova also noted that despite that prejudice, the world’s largest musical theaters continue to celebrate Russian composers — and that the names of iconic figures such as Pushkin, Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev are still widely recognized.
12:21 GMT 24.06.2024 (Updated: 14:54 GMT 26.06.2024)
